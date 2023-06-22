Daisy Kelliher Responds to Criticism About Her Actions on ‘Below Deck’

Some “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” fans weren’t pleased with Daisy Kelliher as the 4th season progressed on Bravo and viewers saw Kelliher get tangled up in a complicated love triangle.

Kelliher was called out on Twitter by some people who criticized her for exploring a romantic connection with co-star Colin MacRae without telling him that she’d slept with his good friend Gary King on two previous occasions. The chief stew responded to many critics defending her actions and stating that her past was none of MacRae’s business.

“Daisy, you & Gary messed up,” someone wrote. “There’s no way Colin would have slept with you had he known that information. If Gary truly wanted Daisy, she would run back to him. She’s messing with Colin’s feelings.” Kelliher replied, “He hasn’t slept with me we kissed [like] 3 times at this stage.” She also said that they’d only kissed at this point and it was none of MacRae’s business.

“I would have told him post season,” she added. “How was I supposed to know we’d end up liking together. So should I have told him in the stairwell the first night when we kissed. I’d love [to] know when,” she wrote. She continued, “When the appropriate time to have told Colin was in your expert opinion?”

Daisy Kelliher Said Colin MacRae Was Entitled to Feel How He Did But That She Wasn’t Going to Feel Guilty Over Her Past Actions

Kelliher’s comments about her budding relationship with MacRae continued on Twitter as she responded to someone who wrote, “If you really wanted Colin you would’ve told him from the jump he’s not just some dude he’s yours and Gary’s friend.” The Irish native replied, “I didn’t really want Colin it was early days and I was figuring out what feelings I had for Colin.”

In another comment, she explained, “Jesus I’m allowed to figure things out. Yes I liked Colin and yes I knew we would hook up but I didn’t realise I was signing up to a serious intense relationship after a week.” Someone asked her if she thought MacRae was overreacting in this situation and she wrote, “No I don’t think so he’s entitled to react and have feelings hence why I said sorry and felt bad. But I also don’t see that I owed him anything. I’m not going to undermine his feelings but I also am not going to be made [to] feel guilty either.”

Kelliher also replied to one critic who said she shouldn’t have been flirting with King in front of MacRae during the crew day off. She wrote that there was more to the story than what viewers saw but it was left out of the finale edit. Kelliher also fired back at fans who accused her of “trash talk” toward MacRae when she was on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on June 5. “I didn’t say one negative comment just cause I didn’t blow smoke up [his] a** makes me a s*** talking person,” she wrote.

Daisy Kelliher Shared That She Has a Lot of Regrets About This Season of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

After the first two episodes of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 aired, Kelliher participated in a Q&A on her Instagram and spilled about her time on the show.

She said it was hard to watch the episodes as she suffers from anxiety and shared in one response that she regrets everything about the season. She told fans that she enjoyed the show as a viewer because some of what goes down makes for great TV, but she didn’t like seeing herself and the way she responded to some events. “I learned a lot, I grew a lot,” she said of her time on the 4th season.

