‘Summer House’ Star Spills on Being ‘Not Very Nice’ to Carl Radke at BravoCon

Danielle Olivera spilled on her awkward run-in with her “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke at BravoCon 2023 during a recent interview.

While speaking with Gibson Johns on his podcast “Gabbing with Gib” on December 15, Olivera said she and Radke were in the same green room for a “Watch What Happens Live” taping during BravoCon. “There was a moment where he was just like, ‘Hey, Danielle,'” she recounted. “And I was like, ‘Hey, Carl.’ It was so uncomfortable. It was so awkward. I’m just not very nice sometimes.”

She said she called out Radke for his choice of outfit, as she said, “I just made sure to remind him that the last time I saw him in a blazer like that was when he took Lindsay [Hubbard] to prom” during “Summer House,” she shared. “I was like, ‘I had to, man.’ He was like, ‘I deserve that.’”

Danielle Olivera Also Spoke About Seeing Carl Radke at BravoCon During ‘Watch What Happens Live’

The BravoCon 2023 weekend in November was the first real reunion of Radke and his now ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, and it took place just a couple of weeks before they were set to tie the knot.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Radke described their first meeting as “a little awkward,” and Hubbard said she’d been “a little nervous” about it.

As for Olivera, she joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 14 and said their “Summer House” panel was “wildly uncomfortable.”

Danielle Olivera Said She Was ‘Team Lindsay’ After the Breakup Despite Her Season 7 Fallout With Lindsay Hubbard

Olivera and Hubbard had a well-documented rift during “Summer House” season 7 which was centered on Hubbard and Radke’s relationship, but Olivera has shared that the two women have since made up.

Viewers might recall that Olivera spoke with several of her cast members about her concerns with the speed of Hubbard and Radke’s relationship. Hubbard confronted Olivera and said she wished that Olivera would have told her as a friend instead of discussing it with others. The situation between the two women went from bad to worse, with everything coming to a head when Olivera found out that Radke had proposed to Olivera and not given her a heads-up beforehand.

At the season 7 reunion, things remained tense between Olivera and Hubbard but host Cohen helped them navigate their feud and talk through some of their issues. At BravoCon 2023, Olivera shared, “I think we decided that we wanted to work on our friendship, so we did… I think we set a lot of good boundaries in the beginning of the summer… And to [Andy’s] advice, we kind of formed a new friendship and it’s a really, really good one.”

In fact, their friendship grew in strength over the summer, so much so that when Radke and Hubbard broke up just a few months before their wedding, Olivera made it clear from the onset that she was “Team Lindsay.” She shared that she was completely on Hubbard’s side in several interviews and that she wasn’t speaking with Radke.

