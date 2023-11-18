Danielle Olivera Reveals Where She Stands With Carl Radke Following BravoCon Reunion

Danielle Olivera gave an update on her relationship with Carl Radke.

The “Summer House” co-stars were once close friends, but following Radke’s decision to end his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard, their dynamic has changed. Radke and Hubbard originally planned to get married in Mexico on November 17, 2023, but Radke broke things off in August. A source told Us Weekly Hubbard was also “100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off.”

Olivera, Hubbard, and Radke used to be “the three amigos.” After Hubbard and Radke confirmed they were dating in early 2022, Olivera was vocal about the fact that she thought their romantic relationship moved too fast. But even she was surprised when Radke ended things with Hubbard.

Three months later, Olivera opened up about what it was like seeing Radke for the first time post-split, and where she stands with him now.

Danielle Olivera Said It Was Awkward Seeing Carl Radke at BravoCon

In November 2023, Bravo stars gathered at the BravoCon fan convention in Las Vegas. Radke, Hubbard, and Olivera were all in attendance for the “Charming House Rules” panel. After some awkward banter between Radke and Hubbard, host Andy Cohen asked Olivera what her relationship with Radke is today. “I said ‘hi’ to him earlier,” she revealed.

Olivera elaborated on the November 14, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

After Cohen asked her, “Where do you stand with Carl today?,” Olivera replied, “I’m not on good terms [with him].”

Cohen then asked Olivera if she had any one-on-one time with Radke at BravoCon, and surprisingly, she did. “I did, in like the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ like little back area,” she said, adding, “It was wildly uncomfortable.”

Olivera also confirmed she was “100 percent” surprised by the breakup, despite her previous reservations about how fast Hubbard and Radke’s relationship moved toward marriage.

Of her once strained friendship with Hubbard, she told Cohen they formed a new friendship over the summer. “I think that we set a lot of good boundaries in the beginning of the summer, which you’ll see play out,” she shared. “We kind of like formed a new friendship and it’s a really, really good one.”

Danielle Olivera Said She’s ‘Team Lindsay’

Olivera previously admitted she felt left out when Hubbard started dating Radke. “I didn’t even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I’m like the third wheel,” she told E! News in February 2023.

Still, she easily chose a side once the couple split. In October 2023, Olivera told Us Weekly she does not speak to Radke anymore. “People are like, ‘Do you talk to Carl?’ I’m like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ There’s a line in the sand. I’m on Team Lindsay,” she said.

At the time, Olivera said she had no intention of talking to Radke again, although she noted, “BravoCon should be interesting.”

The “Summer House” star also made it clear that she doesn’t feel vindicated now that Radke and Hubbard’s relationship is over. “It’s not a ‘I was right’ [situation],” she told Us Weekly. “No, that’s not what I wanted at all.”

