Danielle Olivera Breaks Silence on Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Sudden Split

Danielle Olivera has now weighed in on the broken engagement of her “Summer House” co-stars, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Four days after the couple’s breakup was announced, Olivera, 34, made it clear where her support would lie – and it’s with the blindsided bride.

On August 31, 2023, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Radke called off his engagement to Hubbard one year after proposing to her on a beach in Southampton.

“The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” the source said. “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of ‘Summer House.’”

Danielle Olivera Said She’s a Charlotte to Lindsay’s Carrie

Just two weeks after Olivera was by Hubbard’s side for her bridal shower, she showed her support on Instagram in the aftermath of Radke’s shocking decision to end the relationship.

Olivera’s first public comment about the split came after the @QueensofBravo fan account posted a clip from a famous scene from the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie during which Mr. Big (Chris Noth) gets cold feet moments before his wedding to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

In the scene, Carrie confronts Big outside of their wedding venue and pummels him with her floral bouquet, screaming, “I knew you would do this! I knew it! I am humiliated!”

As Carrie’s girl gang pulls her away from the scene, Big tries to stop them, but her close friend Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) gives him a death stare and screams, “Noooo! No!” as she holds Carrie tightly.

The Queens of Bravo account captioned the clip with: “This scene is now so Lindsay/Carl/ Danielle coded,” then added, “We’ll let you spot who we think Danielle is.”

Olivera replied to the post after several fans tagged her in it. “Just call me Charlotte from now on,” she wrote.

Several fans reacted to the comparison of the movie scene to the “Summer House” drama, and one commenter called Charlotte’s reaction “a Danielle move for sure.”

“I hope Danielle yells at him JUST LIKE THAT,” another wrote. “Everyone deserves a Danielle in their life,” another fan agreed.

Others noted that Olivera probably feels even worse considering that she warned Radke and Hubbard that they were rushing their wedding. “It sucks people are saying they called it, she’s probably devastated like this scene,” one fan wrote. “I can’t imagine what she’s feeling.”

Danielle Olivera Was Concerned About Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Fast Engagement

Olivera, Hubbard, and Radke used to be the three amigos. But the trio was turned on its side when Hubbard and Radke confirmed they were dating in early 2022.

Early on, Olivera’s radar was up over the fast pace in which the relationship was moving.

“It just all seemed so sudden,” Olivera told People in February 2023. “They moved in together and then the talk of engagement on top of that. … And because I want them to last, I think they should pass the honeymoon phase and get through some really tough conversations before you make this leap.”

Olivera added that she was “rooting” for her friends to make it, but that Hubbard wasn’t hearing her and took her stance as jealousy.

Olivera was outspoken about her feelings about her friends’ romantic relationship throughout the 7th season of ” Summer House.” In one scene, she told Radke, “I love you guys together. Do I think you guys are moving hella fast? 1000 percent.”

When Radke proposed to Hubbard in August 2022, Olivera was upset because she hadn’t been told about the plan ahead of time. The app creator found it difficult to give the couple her blessing and it caused a major rift between her and Hubbard.

“I didn’t even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I’m like the third wheel,” Olivera told E! News in February 2023. “I think distancing myself to try to process the dynamic change made her feel like ‘maybe she’s not happy for me and my relationship,’ which couldn’t be farther from the truth. I think that it’s great two best friends getting together.”

Olivera and Hubbard got their friendship back on track after clearing the air while filming the “Summer House” reunion earlier this year.

Olivera was also front and center at Hubbard’s bridal shower on August 12, 2023, along with several other “Summer House” co-stars. Radke also made a cameo at the party to present his then-fiancee with flowers.

