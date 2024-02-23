‘Summer House’ Star Ends Whirlwind Relationship With Bravo Boyfriend After 3 Months

Danielle Olivera and Joe Bradley have ended their romantic relationship.

The “Summer House” and “Southern Hospitality” star began dating after meeting at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. Their whirlwind romance was outed almost immediately when Olivera, 35, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and Bradley, 28, showed up in the audience.

Three months later, Bradley told the “Gabbing with Gib” podcast that his relationship with Olivera is done. “I want to be with someone like Danielle. I just don’t think I deserve Danielle,” Bradley said in February 2024.

Joe Bradley Said He Isn’t in the Right Place to Date Danielle Olivera

In the podcast interview, Bradley said the split was mutual. But he put the blame on himself as to why the relationship didn’t work out. “I just don’t think I’m in the position as a 28-year-old, who works in a night club, to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just, I think, ahead of me in life in a lot of ways,” he explained. “As far as like, maturity, where she stands in her career. And I’m just in this tiny little quaint town of Charleston and she’s like, running laps in the big city, like she always has.”

“I don’t think at this stage in my life, I’m the right guy for her, so I think it was best for us to end things on good terms,” the Republic VIP manager added.

In January, Bradley hinted that things were slowing down with Olivera. At the time, he told Us Weekly that his relationship with Olivera “moved a little too fast.” “[We’re] kind of pressing the brakes a little,” he said.

Around that same time, there was a rumor that Bradley was all over “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann De Lesseps following a “Watch What Happens Live” taping.

De Lesseps, 58, later told TMZ about her “chemistry” with Bradley. “We definitely had great chemistry, and we went out to have drinks,” the RHONY alum said. “He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way.”

When asked if she’d be interested in Bradley if he were single, De Lesseps replied, “Hell yeah! Are you kidding me? Well, I’m a little bit of a cougar, let’s put it that way!”

Danielle Olivera Previously said Joe Bradley was a ‘Relationship Guy’

As of this writing, Olivera has not commented on her split from Bradley. But she previously admitted she went “all in” for the relationship. Speaking with the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, in December, Olivera said, “I’m just leaning all the way in. Yeah. I’m just like going for it”

The “Summer House” star noted that she was a year out from her split from ex Robert Seiber. “I feel like I’m ready. I’m not just looking for casual stuff,” she added.

Olivera also said Bradley was a “relationship guy.” Bradley said something similar to People magazine. “The older I get, the more I want something real,” he said. “And I fall in love easily, which on the surface might make me look like a player, but I’m really not like that. … I don’t really want to be in my mid-thirties and still be doing this lifestyle of taking a different girl home every weekend. I’ve kind of been there, done that. I’m over it.”

