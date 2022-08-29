Bravo Star Shades Tom Schwartz Hookup Rumors

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have been reacting this week to rumors of a hookup between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss at their co-star Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico. According to Hollywood Life, a source shared that the two co-stars got cozy and Schwartz’ ex-wife Katie Maloney was seen “screaming” at the pair after she spotted their heavy make-out.

Fans weren’t the only ones to share their thoughts on the reports as another Bravo star shaded Schwartz and Leviss over the alleged hookup. “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi commented on an article’s Instagram post about the rumors which stated, “REPORT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz is Spotted ‘Getting Cozy’ With Raquel Leviss at Scheana and Brock’s Wedding Welcome Party.” GG wrote:

And here they are worried about me minding their friend’s business… at least I’m not hooking up with my friend’s ex’s. Ok bye.

Gharachedaghi Has Made Some Comments About VPR Star Lala Kent’s Split From Randall Emmett

Gharachedaghi’s comment about minding Schwartz and Leviss’ friend’s business was in reference to her statements about Lala Kent’s split from her fiancé Randall Emmett. Since Kent and Emmett broke things off, the “Vanderpump Rules” star accused her ex of cheating on her, including when she was pregnant with their daughter Ocean.

Kent later shared in some interviews that she ignored some red flags while they were together. Afterward, Gharachedaghi, who is friends with Emmett, asked why Kent had waited until she’d seen “many of these ‘red flags’” before leaving. “Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s*** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kent then shared on “Watch What Happens Live” that the “Shahs of Sunset” star’s comments were “inappropriate.”

The Bravo star also spoke about Schwartz and Maloney’s relationship in March 2022, when Emmett appeared on Gharachedaghi’s podcast “Genuinely GG.” The news of Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce came up, at which point the podcast host said, “I’m happy for Tom.”

She continued, “Honest to God, he is such a sweet guy, and he deserves to be with someone who values him and not diminishes him. It’s so f***** up. We watch it on camera… Listen, I’m on a reality show. There’s cameras in the room. You’re mic’d up, and you’re diminishing your husband in front of…” GG said.

There Were Many Reports That Schwartz & Leviss Hooked Up in Mexico & Were Called Out By Maloney

The current drama in the “Vanderpump Rules” world began as many Bravo stars headed to Mexico for Davies and Shay’s wedding. Schwartz and Maloney, who ended their 12-year relationship earlier this year, had previously said they wanted to remain friends. However, a source told Hollywood Life that Maloney began yelling at her ex and Leviss after she apparently caught them heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave.”

The publication also reported that the two co-stars got cozy with each other on other occasions during the destination wedding, with the same source saying they were “trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it.”

