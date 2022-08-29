‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Causing Problems For Exes Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are reacting to rumors of a brewing romance, and some think it’s all for show.

In March 2022, VPR veterans Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced they were getting divorced. The split news came three months after their co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss publicly ended their engagement while filming the season 9 reunion.

Since that time, there have been rumors about the four co-stars and their dating lives. In January 2022, Kennedy jumped into a new relationship with girlfriend Ally Lewber. And now there are renewed rumors that his former fiancée is getting flirty with their mutual friend, Schwartz.

Raquel Leviss & Tom Schwartz Hung Out Together at Scheana Shay’s Wedding & a Source Claims It’s Causing Issues With Maloney

After ending their 12-year romantic relationship, Schwartz and Maloney vowed to remain best friends. But insiders are now hinting that isn’t the case. A source told Hollywood Life that Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, were spotted “getting cozy” at the welcome party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico, and that Maloney was not happy about it. While she was in Mexico for “Vanderpump Rules” filming and was spotted out with some cast members, Maloney ultimately skipped the wedding. Both Schwartz and Leviss were in the wedding party.

A source told Us Weekly that Schwartz and Leviss hooked up after the wedding reception. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” the insider dished, before adding that “more happened” between the recently single co-stars.

According to E! News, with Schwartz and Leviss now “getting closer,” their flirty friendship is causing “tension” for Schwartz and Maloney.

On social media, some fans noted that it’s always fine until “one ex starts dating or getting close to someone.”

Others said Maloney has no business being upset if Schwartz starts dating Leviss.

“I think they’d be great together and she has no right to be mad about it. They’re done,” one Instagram commenter wrote of Maloney and Schwartz.

Others slammed Leviss for breaking “girl code.” “You just don’t do that,” one commenter wrote.

And others think the potential romance is a drummed up a storyline for “Vanderpump Rules,” which is currently filming its 10th season.

“Totally storyline. …Raquel is the damaged bird that everyone feels empathy for after watching the James years. Now she’s moved on to another abusive idiot. So now these two have “hooked up,’” one Reddit user wrote.

“IF this happens on the show – it’s a produced storyline they all agreed to,” another agreed.

“Raquel gurl come on…you’re looking like a real clown right now. What did the producers say to talk her into this storyline?? She could have so many other storylines that don’t involved Schwartz,” another chimed in.

Tom Schwartz Previously Shut Down Rumors That He Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss at Coachella

This is not the first time there have been rumors about Schwartz and Leviss. Earlier this year, Schwartz shut down a story that surfaced about him and Leviss hooking up at the Coachella music festival. “Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner tweeted.

In July 2022, Schwartz was a guest on Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, during which he revealed that he doesn’t even know Leviss that well. “I never got to know Raquel,” he admitted. “Raquel was always cool. I just never took time to invest in her. …I never really gave her a chance.”

While she hasn’t talked about dating Schwartz, in a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss revealed she did go out with SUR manager Peter Madrigal, who has been a recurring cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” since its debut in 2013.

“We have gone on a few dates,” Leviss told the outlet. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not?’”

In another crossover twist, Maloney actually hooked up with Madrigal before she started dating Schwartz a decade ago, according to Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?