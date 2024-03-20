Katie Maloney Calls Out Jax Taylor on WWHL: ‘I Don’t Like That Man’

Katie Maloney set the record straight on her relationship with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During a March 19, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Maloney if she was “shocked” by the news of Cartwright and Taylor’s recent separation after nearly five years of marriage.

“Oh my gosh,” Maloney replied. “I mean no, but…”

Cohen then asked her if she was still “good pals with Brittany.” “Obviously, our friendship has been strained for a while because of Jax,” Maloney shared. “I don’t like that man.”

The Bravo star, who divorced her husband Tom Schwartz in 2022, added that she still wants “the best for Brittany.” “And eventually all of us we get really fed up after some time, so good for her,” she added of Cartwright’s decision to leave Taylor.

Jax Taylor Said He Despises Katie Maloney

Taylor had some choice words for Maloney after watching her talk about him on “Watch What Happens Live.” In a video posted by the @vanderpumprulespartry fan account, Taylor appeared to be watching the WWHL episode during a viewing party for his new show, “The Valley” at his bar, Jax’s Studio City.

After Maloney made her comments about him, Taylor seemingly sounded off to patrons at his bar. “Katie and I don’t like each other at all,” he said in the video. “I hate her with a passion. She’s the most miserable human being ever.”

Taylor previously ranted about Maloney during a February 2024 episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I don’t appreciate the little digs that she gives,” Taylor said of Maloney. “She gives a lot of backhanded digs.”

The bar owner pointed to Maloney’s BravoCon 2023 comment where she compared Schwartz’s outfit to a couch. “When she said [Schwartz] looks like a couch or something, that stuck with me,” Taylor shared. “I’m like how could you say something like that? Have you seen how she dresses? I’m not trying to do a dig at her. But come on. It’s not like you are a fashion icon. I just think take the high road. You’re a grown [expletive] woman.”

Jax Taylor Said Katie Maloney Likes to Stir Up Drama

Taylor has had a lot to say about Maloney in recent weeks. During a “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode that was filmed last July, Maloney noted that there were rumors floating around about Taylor cheating on Cartwright. “There are still stories about him running around town,” she said in the episode “Written in the Stars.”

Taylor spoke out on “The Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” to call out Maloney as a troublemaker. “Katie loves to [expletive] just start [expletive],” he said. “That’s what she does. She sits at home, she plays on her, reads something on Reddit or some [expletive] gossip thing, and then she’ll tell Scheana (Shay), tell Lala (Kent) and start the rumor train. That’s what she does. She’s spreading all types of [expletive].”

“’Oh I heard he was doing this,’” Taylor said in a mocking voice. “Shut up Katie! She loves to find misery in other people or make misery and then just stir the pot.”

Maloney defended herself in the same “Aftershow” episode, noting that there are often blind items about a “former bar star” who’s trying to be a “reformed family man” and that it’s easy to figure out that it’s Taylor who’s being “alluded to.”

“It’s literally being posted to like thousands of people. It’s not specific to me or coming from me or created by me. Thousands of people have seen it. I’m not special,” Maloney said of the gossip. “When you see blind items about people you know, you send them to people you know,” she added.

Maloney even admitted that she didn’t believe some of the rumors she hears about Taylor.

Cartwright and Taylor’s marital problems will play out on their new Bravo series “The Valley.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’