Jax Taylor Makes Confusing Comment About Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor gave an update on his relationship with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star did an Instagram Live on November 5, 2022 to reveal how his life has changed since he and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021, but one comment about his co-stars left fans confused.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Said He is Best Friends With Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval, Then Described Both Men As ‘Single’

Taylor has been married to Cartwright since 2019, but it was Schwartz who was in the longest relationship. The bar star was in a relationship with Katie Maloney before joining “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013, and they later married on-camera. But in March 2022, the couple announced they were divorcing. Sandoval has been in a committed relationship with Ariana Madix since 2014, according to People.

In the Instagram Live, reshared via Reddit, Taylor revealed that his favorite memory from ”Vanderpump Rules” was proposing to his wife – “That’s a given,” he said — as well as “hanging out with the boys.”

“Hanging out with the boys was always a good time,” Taylor said. “I never had a bad time hanging out with the Toms. They will always be my best friends, obviously.”

Taylor then went on to describe the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owners as “single.”

“They’re single, they’re happy, they’re starting businesses,” he said. “I’m married. People say we don’t hang out that much. I don’t hang out with anybody that much. When you’re a father…I hang out with dads and that’s about it. So it’s nothing against them, it’s just…life changes. You get married, you have kids, you start hanging around other couples that have kids. That’s just the way life goes,”

“I love hanging out with them,” Taylor added of Schwartz and Sandoval. “I saw them on Halloween. …I think everybody thinks we live in this bubble, this TV show, that we should all be hanging out together and that’s just not the way life works. But I still hang out with the Toms.”

Fans reacted to Taylor’s comments, with some noting that he contradicted himself.

“So, Jax said…that his best friends are the Toms, but he only hangs out with dads. As he was in a room full of childless men…He’s a reliable reporter,” one Reddit user cracked.

But others zeroed in on the fact that Taylor described both Toms as “single” when Sandoval has been in a nearly nine-year relationship with Madix. Some fans wondered if it meant that Sandoval and Madix broke up.

“Jax thinks that if you’re not married, then your ‘single’ or not in a committed relationship,” one commenter wrote.

”He’s still just bitter that Tom can be ‘married’ without actually being married and both Tom and Ariana are fine with it, whereas Jax felt he had to marry [Brittany],” another chimed in. “He did the same underhanded comment thing when they all bought houses and he was like ‘Well it’s different for me because I have a wife and a family, you guys are basically just roommates so it’s not the same.’”

“Jax has made it painfully and unnecessarily aware that he doesn’t think anyone is in a ‘real’ relationship unless they get married and have kids. He’s positively Cro-Magnon,” another added.

“Agreed he is messy and probably a bit jealous of their freedom, but I actually think that it’s also Jax discounting someone’s relationship cause they aren’t married. I kind of took it as Jax judging Tom and Ariana for not being married,” wrote another.

Jax Taylor’s Relationship With Tom Sandoval Was Strained For Years

Taylor’s friendship with Sandoval began to go downhill two years before he became a dad. During “Vanderpump Rules'” eighth season, Taylor threatened to demote Tom Sandoval from his best man role for his 2019 wedding because he didn’t feel he was stepping up to the plate.

“I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes,” Taylor later told Entertainment Tonight. “I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said.”

Taylor later told Hollywood Life that after the wedding drama he just “needed a break” from Sandoval.

In September 2021, Sandoval confirmed to Us Weekly that he didn’t talk to Taylor“much.” But a year later, the bar owner told E! News that things were better between him and his former co-star.

“I don’t hang out with him a ton, but I see him at The Abbey,” Sandoval said of Taylor. “I ran into him at a party on Labor Day. We talked and hung out. It was cool. It’s chill.”

Sandoval and Taylor hung out together in Newport Beach, California over the Labor Day weekend, Heavy previously reported, and Taylor even tagged a photo of them with other friends with the caption “Family.”

