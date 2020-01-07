The Rundown on Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Wedding

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor married on June 29, 2019. The celebrity couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in Cartwright’s native Kentucky, which was attended by friends and family, as well as several of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Read on for a recap of Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding, in addition to photos the couple posted during their special day.

The Couple Were Wed In a Lavish Kentucky Ceremony In 2019

Cartwright and Taylor were wed at the Kentucky Castle hotel. People Magazine reports that Cartwright chose the venue, and that she had wanted it to be the site of her wedding since she was a little girl. It is a medieval-style fortress that was built by a wealthy couple in 1969, and Cartwright would often pass by it when she was headed to her parents’ house. The fortress was left vacant for over 30 years before it was converted into the Kentucky Castle in 2008.

The couple insisted they not see each other before the ceremony, and went out of their to make sure they didn’t slip up. “I think that’s the sweetest part of a wedding, whenever the groom sees the bride for the first time, to just watch their reaction and stuff,” Cartwright told the outlet. “That’s the thing I’m most excited for is to see him for the first time on the wedding day.”

Cartwright & Taylor’s Wedding Rings Were Designed by Kyle Chan

Cartwright wore a Netta BenShabu gown that transformed into three different looks throughout the evening, while Taylor wore a tuxedo by Jack Victor. Their wedding rings were designed by by Kyle Chan, who was crafted Cartwright’s engagement ring. You can see Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding rings in the photo above.

There were numerous Vanderpump Rules affiliates in attendance. Us Weekly reports that Cartwright’s co-stars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix served as bridesmaids, while Katie Maloney served as her matron of honor. The other side of the aisle was star-studded as well, as Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shared the role of Taylor’s best man. Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, was one of the groomsmen.

All of the Couple’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Were In Attendance

Cartwright and Taylor did not expect Lisa Vanderpump to attend, given that her mother Jean had died nine days earlier. The restaurant mogul surprised the couple, however, and showed up with her husband Ken Todd.

Lance Bass was also in attendance, and he was chosen to officiate the outdoor ceremony after Vanderpump turned the position down. The former N*Sync member is a business affiliate of Taylor’s, and has grown to become one of their closest friends. “He’s become one of our really, really great friends, and he has really stepped up for us in this moment when we needed somebody,” Cartwright told People. “He stepped up and is such a nice, kind person.”

Cartwright posted a photo from the wedding on Instagram with the caption, “The happiest day of my life, and you make me smile the most @mrjaxtaylor.” The groom responded with his own post, which simply read, “My everything.”

The couple now reside in Village Valley, Los Angeles.

