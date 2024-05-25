Jeff Lewis Shares Where He Currently Stands With Jenni Pulos

“Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis” star Jeff Lewis is opening up about his former “Flipping Out” castmate and employee, Jenni Pulos.

During the May 25 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Lewis stated that he and Pulos “don’t have a relationship.”

“We haven’t had one in years,” continued the former “Flipping Out” star.

The interior designer also suggested he and Pulos would never mend their friendship.

“Sometimes, we take things too far that you can’t come back from,” said Lewis.

The Bravo alum went on to say that Pulos “attacked [his] business, [his] money, [and his] reputation.”

“It really was a relationship that I tried to maneuver it the best way I could. And it wasn’t good enough. And she had lashed out and did some very, very, really, really lowdown things,” said Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Mentioned Jenni Pulos at the 2023 BravoCon

Lewis mentioned Pulos while on a panel with Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3. According to Us Weekly, Lewis made a remark about Pulos appearing on a BravoCon 2023 panel. As fans are aware, Pulos appeared on “Flipping Out” for eight years until the Bravo series was canceled in 2017.

“[Her attendance] is Bravo’s version of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said Lewis.

He also addressed whether he and Pulos will eventually reconcile.

“It’s not going to happen,” said Lewis.

Us Weekly also reported Lewis revealed he and Pulos stopped being friends on a 2018 episode of his radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” He stated he took issue with Pulos stating her job as his Executive Assistant caused her to have a less successful career as an actress.

“Jenni and I did have a fight, which then resulted in a rift. She said that she had given up her acting career to work for me and that really hurt my feelings, because I felt like I have done nothing but accommodate her for her auditions and meetings and all of that,” said Lewis.

Jenni Pulos Denied Jeff Lewis’ Claims on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

People magazine reported that Lewis stated “Pulos allegedly reported him to Bravo and the show’s production company, Authentic Entertainment, for ‘abuse and victimization'” in September 2018. He said that he was investigated and it was determined that Pulos’ allegations were untrue.

“Her making this claim, it put my entire career in jeopardy. My family, my livelihood, everything. I just lost my job,” said Lewis. “I’m pretty sure of that. But I need to get in front of the story and I have to tell my side of the story. I’m a dead man walking, but I have to tell my story.”

He also stated he “would never do that to a friend of 15, 16 years.”

“I would never put someone – I love her family, I love her kids, she’s a godmother to my child, I would never do that to her,” said Lewis.

Pulos addressed Lewis’ claims in a November 2018 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” hosted by Andy Cohen.

“I never filed a claim. I really worked for him. We were really friends. You know, [I’m] heartbroken about how it’s all transpired. But I wish him the best. And I always have,” said Pulos.