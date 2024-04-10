‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Debuts New Hairstyle After Co-Star Criticizes Her Look

Jo Wenberg has a new ‘do. The “Vanderpump Rules” star ditched her signature baseball cap to give fans a look at a new hairstyle that features wispy bangs.

In photos shared to Instagram on April 8, 2024, Wenberg revealed her “bangin’” new look. In the pics, the Bravo newcomer had her hair pulled back with a headband wrapped around it. Fans commented to say how “cute” the look was.

“Looking good girl!” one follower wrote. “Bangs look so good on you!” another agreed.

“This is YOUR LOOKK👏🔥😍 Jo you’re a smoke show!!!!!” added another.

“It’s refreshing to see a free spirit on VPR. Everyone else is full of plastic and themselves they are all miserable 😭,” wrote another fan.

You can see photos of Wenberg’s new hair look HERE.

Jo Wenberg Previously Defended Her Love for Baseball Caps

Wenberg, who joined “Vanderpump Rules” following a brief romance with Tom Schwartz, works as a hairstylist. In fact, her first scene on the Bravo reality show featured her cutting Schwartz’s hair. She was also the mastermind behind Schwartz’z bleached blond hair that he briefly rocked in 2023.

Wenberg wore baseball caps several times during her first season on the show. In the episode “Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang,” co-star Scheana Shay and others questioned her when she showed up to a party with braided hair topped by a baseball cap.

“Can I ask why you’re covering the braids with the hat?” Shay asked, to which Wenberg replied, “I’m just sweaty.”

Shay thought it odd that Wenberg had her hairstyle covered with a cap, especially since she’s a hairdresser. “Like, show off your work!” she snapped. She also threatened to “bully” Wenberg into ditching the hat.

Wenberg defended her baseball cap look in an Instagram story that was also posted on the @pumprules TikTok account. “I like wearing a baseball cap,” Wenberg said in the clip. “Just because I’m a hairstylist doesn’t mean I can’t wear one. And to be honest with you I’ve had a lot of actual hairstylists, like, DM me and be like ‘Hey, yes’.”

Wenberg explained that there’s not always time to go home and get ready to go out, get into glam.

“For me, I like putting on a baseball cap because it’s always in the back of my car,” she explained. “So it’s easy, done. I just want all those girls out there to know you can wear a baseball cap and you can still look good. You know, I like a good baseball cap!”

Jo Wenberg Found Herself Involved in a Vanderpump Rules Fashion Diss

Wenberg will be in full glam mode for the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion. She recently offered her opinion on Schwartz’ ex, Katie Maloney’s look at the iHeart Music Awards. On her Instagram story, Wenberg shared a screenshot of a Life & Style article that showed Maloney’s off-shoulder sequin dress under the fashion “fizzled” category as one of the worst dressed of the night. Wenberg’s friend, ousted bar star Raquel Leviss, was highlighted as best dressed in the “sizzled” column. Leviss also posted the diss on her own story.

Leviss later spoke out on her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast to explain why she and Wenberg posted the “petty” pic. “I don’t know I guess my ego got the best of me in a way a little bit and I encouraged Jo to post the best and worst showing Katie and Dayna [Kathan] and then I reposted it,” she admitted.

Leviss also clarified that Wenberg was not to be blamed for the stunt.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley