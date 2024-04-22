Jo Wenberg Answers All the Questions About Schwartz, Katie & the New Girlfriend

Jo Wenberg shared new details about her relationship with Tom Schwartz.

In April 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” newcomer answered fan questions in an Instagram Live, and many of the questions had to do with her past romance with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Schwartz, 41, is currently dating Sophia Skoro, 23. But during “Vanderpump Rules” filming last fall, he had what he described as a “lightning-in-a-bottle” situation with Wenberg. The two agreed to take some space from one another after Wenberg confessed she had feelings for Schwartz and he could not reciprocate.

Jo Wenberg Said She’s Schwartz’s Other Half & She Slightly Shaded Skoro

A few months after Schwartz told Wenberg he didn’t want a girlfriend, he began dating Skoro.

Addressing fans on Instagram Live, Wenberg answered, “Yes, 100 percent” when asked if she thinks Schwartz led her on. Still, she also replied, “Yes, I do” when a fan asked if she thinks she is Schwartz’s “other half.”

“But I think it’s gonna take some time,” she added. “In due time.”

Wenberg admitted she didn’t know what caused Schwartz to cool things off with her last fall. “We don’t know what that one big thing was,” she said on her Livestream. “We don’t know. But I’m also gonna let you guys in on a little secret. Let him go, let him date, let him be. I don’t want to be… we’re broken up. It is what it is.”

Wenberg later clarified, “No, I don’t think we’re ever going to get back together. Maybe in the future. I’m not sure.”

Other fans asked her what she thought of Skoro. Wenberg threw minor shade by referring to Skoro as a “Vanderpump Rules” fan before meeting Schwartz.

“I have met Sophia and we did like a handshake,” Wenberg confirmed. “It was like ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ I mean yeah, she seems great. I think she was a fan of the show, that’s what I was told. But he seems happy so let’s go. That’s all I care about is Schwartz’s happiness.”

Wenberg also explained that she doesn’t communicate with Schwartz right now because he’s in a new relationship. “Right now not much because what do you do? You do not want to talk to your ex,” she explained. “I don’t want to infiltrate myself [into his new relationship].”

During an appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast in April, Schwartz hinted that something prompted him to distance himself from Wenberg.

“In 2022, and like early 2023, like we had some sort of magic brewing. Some lightning in a bottle. We had undeniable chemistry,” he said of his relationship with the hairstylist. “And then…and then some things happened which I’m not talking about publicly but they’re very valid reasons as to why I pulled away and had to distance myself.”

Schwartz admitted he should have talked to Wenberg about things instead of just pulling away. “I still think…by the way, Jo’s a great human. I’m not going to tarnish her reputation,” he added. “I’d like to leave on a high note with Jo. She’s a great human being. And I really, I really, really, really liked her. But, you know, it ran its course.”

Jo Wenberg Asked Fans to Stop Hating on Katie Maloney

Wenberg’s relationship with Schwartz started months after his divorce from his ex-wife Katie Maloney. The exes hadn’t been intimate in “quite a while” before their divorce announcement, a source told People. On her Live, Wenberg said the bar owner “was really good at having sex.” “I don’t know why Katie didn’t like his [expletive]. He was great,” she added.

While Maloney has been open about her disdain for Wenberg— she previously slammed Schwartz’s gal pal as “spooky” and threatened to “light her on fire,” according to Cosmopolitan— Wenberg hinted that the two made amends at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping.

“I think Katie finally getting to a place where she’s like. ‘Oh Jo isn’t the bad person,’” she shared on her livestream. “She apologized, which was the sweetest thing. But I’m not friends with her though.”

Wenberg continued, “Katie and I have never been friends but I have nothing against Katie. She was duped just like I was. So please everyone chill out. We do not need to keep hating Katie.”

