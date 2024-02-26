Joe Bradley Under Fire From Co-Stars After Private Message Was Shared Online

The men of “Southern Hospitality” brought the drama at the reunion and on social media afterward as a few cast members called out Joe Bradley.

On February 22, viewers saw the group of friends and coworkers at Republic sit down with Andy Cohen for the season 2 reunion. Bradley came under fire from many of them, including one notable moment when he was grilled about a rumored hookup with “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Luann de Lesseps.

During the exchange, Bradley’s co-star and friend TJ Dinch said he thought there was a 99% chance that the two Bravo stars hooked up. Afterward, Dinch posted on his Instagram Stories a screenshot of a message apparently sent to him by Bradley, which said, “At the end of the day, no one will give a f*** that you broke the news haha. You’re a supporting character, friend of,” he wrote, before adding a rat emoji. “Truly heartbreaking.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bradley Carter & Will Kulp, as Well as a RHONJ Star, Commented on Joe Bradley’s Message to TJ Dinch

Dinch’s screenshot started circulating on Instagram gossip accounts, prompting his co-stars to chime in about Bradley’s shade. Bradley Carter wrote, “It’s the “🐀.” For me 😭😭😭.” Will Kulp shared a GIF of “Dirty Dancing” along with its iconic line, “Nobody puts baby in the corner.”

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and “friend of” the main cast members Jackie Goldschneider wrote, “What’s wrong with being a ‘friend of?’ 😂😂.”

Several fans also criticized Bradley for the comments and joked that he was acting like “Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor. Someone wrote, “He’s getting closer and closer to saying ‘he’s the number one guy in the group.'” Another wrote, “Is he the new Jax for Southern Hospitality ?”

The ‘Southern Hospitality’ Reunion Saw Joe Bradley Get Put in the Hot Seat by His Co-Stars Over the Rumored Hookup

During the “Southern Hospitality” reunion, one of the topics Cohen brought up was the report that Bradley and De Lesseps hooked up after they appeared together on “Watch What Happens Live” in January. The flirty WWHL appearance was attended by Danielle Olivera, who was dating Bradley at the time, though the two have since reportedly split.

After the WWHL taping, reports began circulating that Bradley and De Lesseps were seen all over each other at The Dream Hotel. Though both Bravolebrities denied the reports, De Lesseps did acknowledge to TMZ that the two had a lot of chemistry. She also joked that she’d definitely be interested in Bradley if he wasn’t seeing Olivera.

When Cohen brought up the hookup at the reunion, Bradley denied once more that anything happened. Dinch, however, told Mia Alario that the two “hooked up” and then told his friend he “should be honest.” Some of Bradley’s co-stars then pushed him on his assertions, asking, “You 99% sure you didn’t hook up?” and, “You didn’t go in the bathroom with her?”

That’s when Dinch said he was 99% sure the two Bravo stars hooked up, while Kulp announced, “I’ve seen photos of her bed, and I’ve never met her.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery