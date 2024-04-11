‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says Something Surprising About Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop

Scheana Shay thinks her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney may regret partnering together for their still-unopened sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The Bravo stars have been working on opening the Something About Her sandwich shop in West Hollywood for two years. Despite all of their hard work, the grand opening is still not in sight.

During an April 9, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Shay got candid about what she’s jealous about and what she’s not. And the sandwich shop is a definite “not.”

Scheana Shay Thinks Ariana & Katie Regret ‘Staking Their Flag’ in the Sandwich Business

A lot has changed in the “Vanderpump Rules” universe since the Sandoval cheating scandal broke in March 2023. Amid her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s betrayal, Madix became America’s sweetheart. The reality star was offered a long list of endorsement deals, acting roles, and a spot on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On WWHL, Shay was asked if she was jealous of Madix’s starring role in the musical “Chicago” on Broadway. “No I was so happy for her,” Shay replied to host Andy Cohen. Ditto for her feelings on Madix’s recently announced role as Sarah Hyland’s replacement as the host of “Love Island U.S.A.”

Cohen then asked, “Are you jealous of Katie and Ariana going into business together with their highly anticipated sandwich shop?”

“No!” Shay replied.

When Cohen followed up with, “Do you think there’s any part of Katie and Ariana that regrets staking their flag down in the sandwich shop given how long it’s taken?”, Shay did not hesitate to reply with a “Yes.”

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Have Been Frustrated By the Delays With Their Sandwich Shop

Madix and Maloney have been working on their “unapologetically feminine” gourmet sandwich bar since 2021, well before Scandoval made Madix busier than ever.

At the same time, delays with permits put the sandwich shop’s opening behind schedule. In July 2023, a source told The U.S. Sun that not only did issues with permits cause delays, but required renovations that were needed to bring the restaurant space up to code.

During the “Sur’Ving Up the Latest With Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon 2023, Maloney promised the sandwich shop would open “soon.”

“It’s unimaginable like how many hoops you have to jump through and how much red tape there actually is, especially in West Hollywood,” she explained at the time. “It’s like, they’re sticklers so it’s just been inspection after inspection. And things that pop up so it’s like, we’re right now getting a new water heater.”

“That’s the update,” she said in November 2023. “Some final things that have popped up in the eleventh hour.”

At the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 11 premiere party in January 2024, Maloney said the business partners were just “waiting on some physical copies of some permits” before they could open.

That same month, Maloney admitted that she was frustrated by questions about when the sandwich shop would open. “I appreciate everyone asking questions and wanting to know when we’re going to open. And I want to keep up that energy, obviously,” she told The Messenger, per Reality Tea. “But it can be frustrating at times. I’m just trusting that the timing is what it is for a reason.”

Maloney said “I freaking hope so!” when asked if Something About Her will open sometime in 2024.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley