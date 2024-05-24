‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Notice 1 Weird Thing About Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop Menu

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About Her, has finally opened—and fans eagle-eyed fans are dissecting the menu.

Days after the “Vanderpump Rules” duo’s soft opening and their May 22, 2024 grand opening, fans had a lot to say about the menu offerings, which include sandwiches and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

In 2022, Maloney told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast the female-centric sandwich shop would feature products from female entrepreneurs. “We’re all about supporting women and female businesses and products,” she said. At the time, Maloney hoped to find “a female-owned brewery or a female-owned wine brand” to sell at the eatery.

Now that Something About Her is open, fans see that Madix and Maloney went with a Bravo beverage brand fronted by a man. And they also secured a partnership with a wine brand that rivals the line founded by their former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump’s Wine is Not on the SAH Menu

In an interview with Variety, Madix talked about the sandwich shop and its alcoholic beverage options. “We do have beer and wine, we have hard kombucha, we have seltzers, we have hard teas,” she said.

A look at the Something About Her menu posted on Reddit shows that it proudly boasts, “Exclusively serving Avaline wine.” Avaline is an organic, vegan wine brand with no added sugar or additives, per its website. The brand was launched by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power.

The Avaline website announced: “Avaline is the exclusive wine partner at everyone’s new favorite sandwich shop, Something About Her. This West Hollywood spot is owned by our friends Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.”

Fans reacted to Madix and Maloney’s choice to go with Avaline wines instead of Vanderpump’s long-established wine line, which includes a rose, a chardonnay, and a cabernet.

“Lolz and they carry avaline and not Lisa’s [expletive] wines,” one Reddit user wrote.

“no LVP wine 💕💕💕,” another wrote.

“I looked for it, too. Glad to not see it! “another chimed in.

Vanderpump has been a bit critical of how the opening for SAH went. During the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, she questioned the delays Madix and Maloney experienced with permit issues and other red tape.

Speaking with Us Weekly on May 20, she also slightly shaded their soft opening, which she did not attend. “Well, you have a soft opening in a restaurant, but we won’t really invite people until, you know, you are kind of two or three weeks in so you can kind of iron out the things,” Vanderpump said. “I think that’s normally what we do in the restaurant business.”

The SUR owner noted that she wasn’t going to visit right away and “judge” the restaurant.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Booked a Bravo Beverage Brand That’s Not Female Fronted

In another twist, Madix and Maloney chose to carry the Loverboy line of spritz and hard teas at the sandwich shop. Loverboy was founded by “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke with his wife Amanda Batula by his side.

Cooke and Batula posed for an Instagram photo with Madix and Maloney to announce the business collaboration. “There’s just Something About Her… drinking a Loverboy 💖,” came the caption. “SAH is officially open, and you can pair your new favorite sandwich with an LB spritz or tea! Cheers to that 🥂.”

Fans commented to say how much they loved the Bravo crossover.

“Love seeing yall support each other!” one commenter wrote.

“Omg yassss best collab… 😍,” another wrote.

“I’m so happy they chose loverboy over lvp especially with how flip floppy she was,” another wrote on Reddit.

While Loverboy isn’t a solely female-fronted business, Cooke previously said he was inspired to create a healthier alcohol brand geared toward Bravo’s predominantly female audience.

In September 2023, Cooke told Forbes, “It was always just a brand that was for me, Amanda, our friends and the Bravo audience. Their audience was a little more affluent and a little more educated. It’s still pretty diverse but it leans female. Something like 70% of alcohol purchases are made by women. Meanwhile, I think most of these products are marketed towards men.”

