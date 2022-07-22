Katie Maloney Shows Off Her L.A. Apartment in New Photos

Katie Maloney is showing off her new place. Four months after the “Vanderpump Rules” star announced her split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, she is all moved out of the Valley Village, California home they shared and into her own apartment – and it sounds like the move was just down the road.

On the May 25, 2022 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Maloney teased that she would be “downsizing” into an apartment while she figured out her future plans. “I just want to have like a little space that’s mine and then take some time to figure out where I want to be long term,” she added. “Do I want to go to the beach, do I want to go to the east side?”

More recently, Maloney revealed that she didn’t move far from the Valley Village home she owned with Schwartz.

“Listen, I may have wanted a divorce, but I didn’t want to have to move, necessarily,” she said, per E! News. “But obviously, we had to. But I still love the area that we live in. So, I’m living in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, and I absolutely love it.”

Katie Maloney Gave Fans a Look at Her New Living Room

Maloney has posted several photos to social media since moving into her new place. On her Instagram story on July 11, 2022, she posted a photo of her new living room with the caption “Vibes.” Another pic showed a different angle of the room as the Bravo star posed in a bikini.

In the photos, fans could see Maloney’s green, velvet sofa situated on a black and white checkered rug with a coffee table in front of it, as well as built-in shelving and a white buffet underneath a TV hanging on the wall.

The photos also revealed plenty of potted plants, large windows, and a glimpse of a balcony that is adjacent to sliding glass doors in the room.

According to BravoTV.com, Maloney tagged several of the stores that she shopped at for her apartment accessories, including Urban Outfitters for the rug. Maloney revealed that she bought her lighting and couch from Pop Up Home, and artwork from Bouffants & Broken hearts, the outlet noted.

Katie Maloney Also Posed for Mirror Selfies in Her Bedroom

Maloney is known for her mirror selfies and she still does not disappoint, despite moving her mirror to a new space. On her Instagram story, the 35-year-old VPR star shared a selfie as she posed in her new bedroom in front of a full-length mirror. “Same mirror new location,” she captioned a pic in June after first moving.

In photos taken in her new bedroom, Maloney has also given fans a peek at her wooden bed that has white bedding, pink throw pillows on it, and a red, patterned area rug underneath.

On her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed the vibe she was going for in her new “sanctuary.”

“I’ve been having fun planning what I want it to look like, what I want the vibes to be,” she said, adding that she would have “kind of an Art Deco-y, chic, colorful vibes” throughout her new space.

“I want it to feel fun but also peaceful,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

