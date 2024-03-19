Katie Maloney Says Something ‘That’s Never Happened Before’ Occurred at Season 11 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney is sharing some information about the show’s season 11 reunion, filmed on March 6.

In a brief video, originally uploaded on the official Bravo account’s Instagram Stories, Maloney shared what fans can expect from the upcoming reunion.

“The reunion was emotional. I definitely was a little surprised by some people,” said Maloney with a shrug.

She also noted that the season 11 reunion was “very different” from the show’s season 10 reunion. As fans are aware, a majority of the season 10 reunion, filmed in April 2023, involved the cast confronting Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss for being romantically involved while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

In addition, Maloney stated that an unexpected moment occurred toward the end of the season 11 reunion.

“Without giving the end of the reunion away, like I can’t say anything, but I will say it’s — we never — that’s never happened before,” said Maloney.

Fans Reacted to the Clip of Katie Maloney Discussing the Season 11 Reunion

The video of Maloney discussing the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion was uploaded on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit on March 19. Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their theories about the unexpected moment Maloney was referencing.

“By something that has never happened, I think she just means that things were wrapping up and ppl were getting along and then a big argument broke out between ppl who were resolving/had resolved their feelings. And the reunion ended with them unresolved. That it was the end and kind of came out of nowhere,” wrote a commenter.

“Plausible things that have never happened at their reunions before: 1. someone quits? 2. someone proposes? 3. fist fight??? Idk I always anticipate a fist fight. I grew up on Real World/Road Rules challenges lol,” added another.

“I think Katie quit. She removed #pumprules from her Instagram,” shared a third person.

Andy Cohen Shared Information About the Season 11 Reunion

“Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen discussed moderating the season 11 reunion on the March 18 episode of his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” He stated that the season 11 reunion was not “as heated as last year, but a lot of the topics were incredibly intense and electric.” The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host also stated that the conversations “were calmy discussed” among the cast. He clarified that there was some “screaming” and “flare ups.”

Cohen also teased that “something happened at the end” of filming, which caused the cast to shoot longer.

“It wound up adding a big chunk of time to it,” said Cohen.

Ariana Madix Stated That She Was Upset With Scheana Shay’s Comments

While Cohen did not share which “Vanderpump Rules” cast members screamed at each other, Madix and Scheana Shay do not seem to be in the best place. During a March 12 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix stated that she was upset by some comments Shay made during the show’s 11th season. While filming season 11, Shay had several emotional conversations about feeling conflicted about ending her friendship with Sandoval after his cheating scandal.

“I love Scheana dearly. But a lot of things that were said are very hurtful,” said Madix.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.