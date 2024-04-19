Kristen Doute Opens up About Texts She & Ariana Madix Sent to Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal

“The Valley” star Kristen Doute is opening up about her complicated feelings regarding her ex-boyfriend and former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Tom Sandoval.

On the April 18 episode of her and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick’s podcast, “Balancing Act,” their guest, jewelry designer Kyle Chan, opened up about his decision to stay friends with Sandoval following his March 2023 cheating scandal. As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Ariana Madix ended her nearly 10-year-long relationship with Sandoval after his affair with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Chan, who has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, stated that he empathized with Madix. He said, however, he was concerned about Sandoval’s mental health following the backlash he received because of his affair.

“I did not approve of what he did. But I also have a couple of my dear friends that passed away from suicide. So I knew because I kind of, like, foresee what would happen when the scandal broke,” said Chan.

Doute shared that she agreed with Chan’s assessment of the situation. She noted that she initially made negative statements about Sandoval on public platforms following his affair. Doute stated, however, that she eventually began feeling concerned about her ex-boyfriend’s mental health. According to Doute, she reached out to Madix to let her know that she was going to message Sandoval.

“I started getting a little worried about Tom. Because things started getting really gnarly on the internet. And people became hateful. And mean and cruel. Like even Ariana texted him at that time,” said Doute. “I messaged her and said, ‘I need to text Tom. I would like to make sure he’s okay.’ And she’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing it. Are you cool with it?’ She’s like, ‘Sure. Yes.’ She’s like, ‘I’m doing it too.’ Because no one — no one deserves to feel hated.”

Kristen Doute Discussed Her Initial Reaction to Tom Sandoval’s Affair

On the April 18 episode of “Balancing Act,” Doute stated that she regretted publicly criticizing Sandoval following his cheating scandal.

“I could have chilled a little bit more out,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

Lala Kent Spoke About Reacting to Tom Sandoval

During an appearance on the March 20 episode of “The Talk,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed her decision to have a softer approach when speaking to Sandoval in season 11. She stated that she wanted to be calmer while filming the show’s 11th season as she was preparing to get pregnant with her second child via sperm donation. She also explained she had an emotional response to Sandoval’s affair because of her 2021 breakup with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Kent has stated that the movie producer was unfaithful throughout their relationship.

The reality television star then addressed rumors that she and Madix had a falling out after the season 11 reunion, filmed in mid-March 2024.

“I think the exact tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion.’ And only one of those things are true,” teased Kent.

Ariana Madix Opened up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Following Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

Madix opened up about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 following her ex-boyfriend’s affair in an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant stated that she was “proud of [herself]” that she allowed cameras to capture some of her most vulnerable moments.

“I think that we don’t often get to see that,” said Madix.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.