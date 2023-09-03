Lala Kent Comments on Rumors She’s ‘Fighting With’ Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her dynamic with her season 11 castmates in an August 2023 Amazon Live. While filming the Amazon Live, Kent replied to a commenter who wanted to know if she and her co-star, Ariana Madix, have had issues in the upcoming season. As fans are aware, Kent and Madix have previously been at odds in past seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.” However, the “Give Them Lala” author has shown her support for Madix following the revelation that her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“Can you tell us if you are really fighting with Ariana because people won’t shut up about it,” asked the fan.

Kent responded, “No, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” as she made a facial expression that indicated otherwise. The mother of one smiled and clarified she was joking. She then encouraged her followers to watch the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” to get more insight into her friendship with Madix. Kent also stated that fans can expect a shift in the cast following the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“You guys are just going to have to see how this season plays out when it airs. It is the funkiest season I have ever filmed in my life,” stated Kent.

In the same Amazon Live, Kent suggested she and Madix are friendly. After a different commenter asked, “How is your relationship with Ariana,” she responded, “All is good.”

“I just love girls. Love being around chicks, we may go toes, but guess what? I’m still going to choose to be around you than some guy,” said the “4 U” singer.

Raquel Leviss Stated Lala Kent Messaged Her Following Her Cheating Scandal

In the third part of Leviss’ August 2023 interview on former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” the 28-year-old revealed that she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” following the show’s 10th season. According to Leviss, Kent messaged her “saying that she’s willing to lend an ear” on social media after they filmed the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. She stated that she distrusts Kent and believes she wanted to make “an alliance with [her] so she can take down [her ex-fiance] Randall [Emmett] for being a narcissist.” Leviss also stated that Kent wanted her to return to film for the show’s 11th season.

“Lala wanted me back,” said Leviss.

While recording the August 23 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she does believe Leviss should have continued starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Comments Toward Raquel Leviss at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion

While recording a June 2023 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Kent addressed her intense comments toward Leviss during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

“When you are filming a reality TV show, you just assume that everyone who is filming is mentally equipped to handle things that come out of your mouth,” said the 32-year-old.

She stated that once she saw Leviss’ confessional interview regarding her affair with Sandoval, she “sat there and was like, ‘Oh we’re maybe dealing with someone who is not okay to be in this environment.’”

Kent stated, however, that she “did not regret how [she] approached [Leviss].” She explained that she had taken issue with certain comments the 28-year-old made during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, such as labeling her as a mistress. The mother of one also stated she was unhappy about Sandoval’s remarks about her relationship with Emmett, who is the father of her child, Ocean.

“I think had Sandoval not said everything that he had said to me, like, you know, preachy and then Raquel calling me all those names while she was doing that, I don’t think I would have been as angry at the reunion,” stated Kent.