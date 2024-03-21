Lala Kent Shares Why She Cried After Filming Season 11 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is dishing on the show’s season 11 reunion, filmed on March 16.

On the March 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent said she cried following the reunion because she felt frustrated. The mother of one also stated that her castmate, Scheana Shay, asked if she wanted “to go to the batting cages” right after filming the reunion. She stated that while she initially turned down the invitation, she, Shay, and several of their friends eventually went mini-golfing.

“I was like, ‘I just want to go home. And regroup and cry.’ And then after I got a good cry out, because I tend to cry when I’m frustrated, I was like, ‘Let’s go, like, play mini-golf,'” said Kent.

Kent clarified she “felt extremely relieved” once the production of the season 11 reunion wrapped.

“It was emotionally draining in the moment. And I probably obsessed for, like, maybe an hour after it,” said Kent. “Then just sheer relief. And when you have a purge like I had, and then everyone gets to see it. And then you are asked if you would change anything, and you get to say, ‘I stand by everything I said.’ It’s like the truth is powerful. It’s a weight lifted off. And I left going, ‘I don’t give a [expletive] what anyone thinks. I’m free.'”

Lala Kent Stated The Season 11 Reunion Broke the Fourth Wall

While recording the March 21 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent explained that “it was very, very, very intense at the very end” of filming the season 11 reunion. She also suggested that she was confronted about a remark she made during the show’s season 11 finale.

“When I push things under the rug, at some point, I say things that I can’t come back from. And that happened at the finale of season 11. And that all is shown. It’s going to be — I think people will really enjoy the reunion. It was just an intense — one of the most intense I have ever experienced,” said Kent.

The reality television star also stated that the season 11 reunion was “different” as it included “a rare occasion that the fourth wall is broken.”

Lala Kent Addressed Rumors About Her & Ariana Madix at the Season 11 Reunion

Kent reacted to rumors that she and Ariana Madix are not on good terms after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion on the March 21 episode of “The Talk.”

“I think the exact tweet was, ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion. And it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true. I’ll let ya’ll decide,” teased Kent.

In the “Talk” interview, Kent explained that she decided to give Madix’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, some “grace” during the show’s 11th season. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on Madix with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in season 10. Kent, who is currently pregnant with her second child, stated that she chose to be softer in her approach because she was preparing to “bring another child into the world.”

“I just knew I need to be soft. I need to practice compassion,” said Kent.

Andy Cohen Said Lala Kent Was ‘the Voice of Reason’ of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen discussed moderating the show’s season 11 reunion on the March 18 episode of his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” He stated that Kent “has become the voice of reason on the show.”

“I went to her before the reunion and I said, ‘This is your best season.’ Without question, her best season,” said Cohen.

The “Real Housewives” producer also suggested that the season 11 reunion got intense toward the end of filming.

“Something happened at the end, which I will tell you all closer to the time. And it wound up adding a big chunk of time to it,” said Cohen.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.