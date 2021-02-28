Here’s Which ‘RHONJ’ Husband Lala Kent Can’t Stand

Lala Kent is not a fan of a former Real Housewives of New Jersey husband.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, called out Jim Marchese, the husband of former RHONJ star Amber Marchese, on her Instagram story. The Marcheses appeared on the sixth season of the Bravo reality show in 2014.

On her social media story, Kent shared a segment from a rerun of the sixth Housewives season. In the clip, Jim Marchese reacted after he into a fight with Joe Gorga.

“If I want to hurt you, I’m going to sue you,” Marchese, an attorney, said in the famous scene, per People. “I’m going to leverage your house, I’m going to give you three years of hell in a courtroom, I’m going to bleed you dry financially, and I’m going to humiliate you as I depose you for eight hours and make you my b–ch.”

Kent captioned the clip from the “OG #RHONJ” scene to make it clear what she thinks of Marchese.

“What a douche,” she wrote.

Lala Kent Isn’t the first person to call Jim Marchese the “d” word. She is a huge fan of the Real Housewives of New Jersey – in 2017 she even declared that she has a girl crush on Melissa Gorga, per Bravo.com – but her lack of love for Marchese is in line with the opinion of many viewers of the show.

Even her description calling him a “douche” isn’t new. According to NJ.com, many people on the show have referred to Marchese as a “douche” or a “douchebag.”

“The magnitude of his douchebaggery could clean a whale’s vagina,” former cast member Dina Manzo once cracked.

Why Do ‘RHONJ’ Cast Members & Fans Hate Jim Marchese?

It’s not a surprise that fans of the show aren’t fans of Marchese. Even Marchese has admitted he can be “rude,” telling NJ.com, “I am unfiltered. Clearly.”

He claimed he was happy to be a background player on the show until his wife was attacked at a party. He then unleashed a new side of his personality and went so far as to publicly talk about the taboo topic of the Giudices’ legal woes and spread gossip about other cast members.

Marchese later came under fire for posting homophobic tweets, Us Weekly reported in 2018.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay,” the former Bravo personality wrote on Twitter. “A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family #traditions #heritage … #lgtbiq is a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas.”

Marchese’s homophobic tweet came about a year before his eldest son, James Michael, a product from his first marriage to Rebecca Grande, claimed his dad cut him off financially after he came out as gay, according to People. In a GoFundMe post, Marchese’s son said after his dad “found out” he was gay, he endured two weeks of mental abuse before he was “removed” from his home.

Marchese denied that he did not contribute to his eldest son’s college and accused Michael of lying about the story.

“His entire story is a fraud,” Marchese said of his son. “Michael isn’t being honest as I already gave his mother money for his college.”

He also said his son is “mentally ill and refuses therapy,” before blasting his decision to come out as a teenager.

‘People] should experience life and make a responsible decision about lifestyle in their twenties or thirties after having some perspective on life,” he said. “Michael, by labeling himself at 18 years old and making it public, has closed so many doors without the benefit of experience.”

Why Jim & Amber Marchese Left ’The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ After One Season

As for why the reality TV couple left the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Amber Marchese told Us Weekly it was a family decision. The two-time breast cancer survivor said she did not like the “direction” of the reality show.

“The show was not what we expected it to be,” she said. “I had little control over content, situations, or what they decide to show the viewers. The ramifications of that did not sink in until after I watched the show. …RHONJ is a hard gig that requires one to be heartless and cruel. I am not either.”

Jim Marchese also opened up about the decision to quit the show after one season, telling Radar Online in 2015 it was the “best decision” for his family and hinting that the storylines are fake.

“This show doesn’t fit who we are as people, our lifestyle, and who we are as a family,” he explained. “The viewers don’t understand it’s not real. I was told to go to a place. I was told to hit beats, so I did it.”

He also claimed that what viewers saw of him and his wife was “what the storyline called for.”

“The constant beating of the drum of ‘She has cancer’ or ‘I’m being rude,’ that was what was required of us,” he said. “That is not how we conduct ourselves.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards