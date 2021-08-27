Lala Kent Slams Sutton Stracke, Calls Her a ‘Fair-Weather Friend’

It’s not about the pasta, it’s about Sutton Stracke.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming “Bravo’s Chat Room” episode obtained by Page Six, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent went off on Sutton Stracke for her behavior during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Kent explained that she feels like Stracke is being a “fair-weather friend” to Erika Girardi as she battles a number of legal issues.

“I agree with Erika,” Kent said. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

Kent also added, “If I were in Sutton’s shoes, and I knew that my slate was clean and I didn’t have any part of what was going on, let the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide.”

Kent Is Not Shy When It Comes to Sharing Her Opinions on ‘The Real Housewives’

Even though Kent is not a “Real Housewives” star, she still keeps up with the franchises and has not shied away from sharing her opinions before. In March 2021, Kent called out former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Amber Marchese and her husband, Jim Marchese on her Instagram story.

“What a douche,” Kent wrote on her Instagram story at the time as she played a scene of Marchese fighting with Joe Gorga during season six, as recorded by Heavy at the time.

And, during a June 2021 appearance on The Morning Toast podcast, Kent also weighed in on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s recent arrest and legal troubles.

“I watched every episode, and I hear this next season is insane,” Kent said at the time. “I’ve heard that they are like in [Jen’s legal drama]. I think it’s going to be one of the best seasons of the franchise… Jen Shah, she’s so sweet. So when I saw those headlines, I was like, ‘How can this be? What is happening?’”

Kent Admitted That She Would Be Open to Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ One Day

During an April 2020 interview with People, Kent admitted that she would be open to trading in her role on “Vanderpump Rules” for a spot on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” instead.