Lala Kent Doubles Down on Comments About Tom Sandoval Following Cheating Report

Lala Kent didn’t hesitate to put Tom Sandoval on blast on March 3 after her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star accused her of not being real and putting on a “persona.”

While Sandoval made those comments to Page Six on March 2, Kent replied to him the following day, immediately after news broke of Sandoval’s split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix amid reports of an affair with Raquel Leviss.

Kent posted a screenshot of the Page Six article titled, “Tom Sandoval on feuding with ‘overly douchey’ Lala Kent: ‘I don’t think she’s real,'” along with one of his quotes, “All Lala has to do is just be real,” on her Instagram Stories. Below the screenshots, Kent wrote, “Oh Sandoval… Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you don’t like that.”

“But, I think now is the time for you to s*** the f*** up,” she continued. “I’m eatin good the next time I see you.” In addition to her Instagram Story about Sandoval, Kent also lashed out at Leviss in another Story after the former pageant star reportedly had a “full-on affair” with Sandoval, according to Page Six.

Lala Kent & Tom Sandoval Have Been Feuding for Several Weeks Over Comments Made During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Kent and Sandoval have been trading insults for several weeks now, with Kent expressing that she wasn’t happy with Sandoval’s comments on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. The “Most Extras” singer had said Kent “should have known better than to get knocked up,” in reference to Kent having a baby with her now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent told Cohen that she would be gunning for Sandoval at the reunion and also expressed hope that Madix would leave Sandoval. Afterward, Sandoval acknowledged to E! News that he shouldn’t have used the term “knocked up” but argued that Kent was a “bully” and just needed a castmate to lash out at.

On March 2, the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner reiterated to Page Six that he regretted the “knocked up” comment because it felt as though he was “dropping down to Lala’s level… because that’s the way Lala talks to people.” However, he doubled down on his accusation of bullying, telling the publication, “She’s been a bully year after year after year, she gets eaten alive on social media and then cries at the reunion and then starts the next season bullying people again.”

Tom Sandoval Said He Wished Lala Kent Would Just ‘Be Real’ & Accused Her of Acting Like a High School ‘Bully’

During the same interview, the one that Kent shared on her Instagram Stories with her critical comments, Sandoval said he felt as though Kent was putting on an act. He said her body language “brings this overly douchey cockiness that’s so try-hard,” he spilled, and said he wished his co-star would just “be real.”

Sandoval said he’s seen softer sides to Kent and described that part of his castmate as “very beautiful” but that instead, she portrays herself to “Pump Rules” viewers as a “hard a**.”

“Her persona reminds me of an ‘80s, varsity jacket-wearing bully in high school, like shove-a-kid-in-a-locker type s***,” he concluded.

