Lala Kent Comments on Whether Co-Stars Are ‘on Better Terms’ With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared information about filming the show’s upcoming eleventh season, which is currently in production. While filming a July 24 Amazon Live, Kent hinted that some of her castmates are having difficulty navigating how they feel about Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, reports began circulating in March 2023 that Sandoval and his co-star Raquel Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2016, were romantically involved during his nearly decade-long relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. During Kent’s Amazon Live, a fan noted that the show’s cast, including Sandoval, appeared on-camera together during a Lake Tahoe trip in mid-July 2023. The commenter asked if the “Vanderpump Rules” cast are “on better terms with him.” Kent replied that “certain people are feeling a little bit torn,” seemingly about the situation involving Sandoval.

“You’ll have to see who those people are,” teased the “Give Them Lala” author.

Kent also revealed that “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 is “the strangest season that [she has] ever been a part of.” She explained that she is “trying to, like, understand where everyone is coming from.”

“Some time has cooled down with my own situation to where I’m trying to see other people’s perspective, but I’m also trying to be compassionate but I can’t do any of those things unless I implement my own personal experience and then when I do that, I get called bitter and I’m projecting, and I definitely don’t want to do that. So it’s a freaking strange environment right now. And I don’t know what this season is going to look like, how it’s going to turn out,” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming With Tom Sandoval During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Scheana Shay shared information about filming with Sandoval for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in a separate July 23 Amazon Live. She revealed she had to be the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s partner during a “spiritual meditation healing sort of thing” in Lake Tahoe. She stated that she assumed that she and her husband, Brock Davies, would be doing the meditation together. According to Shay, Davies ended up playing golf while she and her castmates meditated.

She stated that meditating with Sandoval “was very uncomfortable.” She also referenced that she decided to no longer be Sandoval’s friend after he was unfaithful in his relationship with Madix.

“Him and I had a very long friendship as you saw in the [‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 10] finale, my conversation with him, that was not easy, because I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously, him and I have had a really love friendship, so everyone always says ‘Oh, Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer stated that while “losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle,” she is remaining loyal to Madix.

“Team Ariana, she’s my girl,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About the Tahoe Trip

Shay briefly mentioned the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 Tahoe trip on the July 28 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.” She stated that the vacation “started out quite peaceful and calm considering who all was there.” She suggested, however, the vacation took a turn.

Shay also implored “Vanderpump Rules” fans to withhold judgment until the new episodes air.

“I just ask that you all just show us some grace and don’t judge based on photos you see, little snippets you see on TMZ, like, stay tuned, be nice,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Scheana Shay’s Husband, Brock Davies, Spoke About His Friendship With Tom Sandoval

While recording the July 20 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies shared that he does miss “his friendship with Tom Sandoval.” He clarified that he is “not just going to forgive him” for his cheating scandal. However, he would like to have conversations about their friendship during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“We want to kind of, like, have those conversations, so hopefully, they happen this summer. And see how it goes,” said Davies.

He also stated that he misses Shay’s friendship with Sandoval.

“We’ve got to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again,” said the father of three.