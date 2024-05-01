‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says She Briefly Quit the Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she briefly quit the Bravo series.

During the April 30 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, hosted by Bravo producer Alex Baskin, Kent and her castmate, James Kennedy, opened up about starring on “Vanderpump Rules.” When Baskin asked, “Have you either quit the show ever,” Kent replied, “I definitely have.” She shared she left Los Angeles for her hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Season 4, I think I aborted mission. And season 5, I hella aborted mission. Like, you couldn’t even get me on the phone. I packed up my giant black lab, golden retriever mix as if she was a chihuahua, and drove 12 hours to Salt Lake City, Utah. I was like, ‘I’m never showing my face around them ever again,'” said the 33-year-old.

Baskin confirmed Kent’s claim.

“I didn’t know whether we would ever see you again. But I had a feeling that we would,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” producer.

Kent interjected that she was embarrassed by her behavior.

“That is so embarrassing,” said the mother of one.

Lala Kent Teased Her Behavior at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion in a March 2024 Interview

During an appearance on a March 2024 episode of “The Talk,” Kent addressed rumors that she and her castmate Ariana Madix had a heated interaction at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion. She suggested that she and Madix are not in the best place following the reunion, filmed in mid-March 2024.

“I think the exact tweet was, ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion. And it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things was true. And I will let you decide,” stated Kent.

Madix reacted to the same rumors on the April 30 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, alongside her castmate, Katie Maloney.

“I will tease that I did not eviscerate anyone, whatsoever,” said Madix.

She also stated that the reunion “felt like a real heavy day.” Maloney interjected that the season 11 reunion was “very changing and altering for sure.”

Ariana Madix Said She Was Proud of Her Decision to Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 in an April 2024 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2024, Madix discussed filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 shortly after she ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Madix broke up with Sandoval because of his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, in March 2023. The “Love Island” host stated that she was “proud of [herself]” for filming “Vanderpump Rules” while experiencing intense emotions.

“As difficult as it was, I put on my makeup, showed up to all my call times. I put on an outfit. And I put myself out there,” said Madix.

She also suggested she had different opinions about her co-stars after filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“I think those relationships are always changing. Ebbing, flowing. I have looked at everyone different after every season for the last 10 seasons. I think we all do, given whatever’s happening in that moment,” stated the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Tuesdays on Bravo.