Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke ‘Demanded’ Engagement Ring Back After He Broke Up With Her

Lindsay Hubbard shared new details about the end of her engagement to Carl Radke.

The “Summer House” stars originally planned to marry in Mexico in November 2023. In August of that year, Radke told Hubbard he couldn’t move forward with the wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. The couple had celebrated together at Hubbard’s bridal shower just two weeks earlier.

Hubbard has claimed she was “blindsided” by the breakup. During a March 7, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she also shared that Radke “demanded” that she return her engagement ring to him.

“He demanded it back,” the Hubb House PR founder said on the Bravo chatfest. “There’s New York law and then there’s etiquette. I think in New York there’s a law with engagement rings that says it’s a contingency gift contingent upon there being a wedding and a marriage. And if there is no wedding or marriage then the gift belongs to the giver. So legally the ring belongs to him.”

“I did take it off pretty much immediately, gave it to my jeweler for safe keeping and she gave it back to him when he emailed me and demanded it back,” the “Summer House” star added,

Lindsay Hubbard Originally Planned to Sell the Ring

In New York, an engagement ring is considered a “conditional gift,” which comes with a promise to get married. If there is no wedding, the ring is returned to the gifter. Most states follow this law, according to WP Diamonds.

Still, Hubbard previously told Us Weekly she had planned to sell the ring to recoup some of her wedding expenses. “I gave it to my jeweler to sell it,” she in November 2023. “I need to make up for all the lost money on the wedding.”

According to People magazine, the custom Nicole Rose ring featured a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut diamond with two half-moon diamonds on the side. The side diamonds made the sparkler 4.02 carats in total.

Carl Radke Still Pays Half the Rent on the Former Couple’s NYC Apartment

Radke also went by the book regarding the luxury New York City apartment he shared with Hubbard. The pricey pad comes with a $13,000 per month rental price. In November, Radke told People he moved out and let his ex keep the apartment. “Out of respect, I wanted to do the right thing and it felt right to give her the apartment,” he said.

Seven months later, Radke continues to pay half the rent on the apartment while living elsewhere.

“We re-signed our lease a month before he broke up,” Hubbard told host Andy Cohen on WWHL. “I mean, listen, like that’s something that should have been thought through and that’s not a ‘me’ problem. Like, when everything went down, it was a month after we had resigned [our lease]. Like I’m trying to, I’m in survival mode. I’m not going to try and figure out where I’m going to live at that point in time.”

“He’s on the lease, Like, it’s a legally binding contract where he owes half the rent,” Hubbard added of her former fiancé.

