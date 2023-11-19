Bravo Stars Party in Mexico on Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Canceled Wedding Weekend: PHOTOS

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s destination wedding may have been canceled, but some of their disinvited guests still made the trip to Mexico on what would have been their wedding weekend.

The “Summer House” stars split in August 2023, less than three months before their scheduled November 17 wedding in Mexico. The breakup was initiated by Radke, who later apologized to guests in an email and suggested that in lieu of canceling their hotel reservations, they could still go to Mexico for a vacation, per People magazine.

Several guests jumped at the offer – including Radke’s mom, Sharon.

Carl Radke’s Mom Posed With Bravo Stars in Mexico

Several Bravo stars, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and “Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Gabby Prescod, were seen in photos posted from Mexico on November 16, 2023.

In a series of photos and videos shared on her Instagram story, Shay gave fans a look at her husband Brock Davies, lounging at Unico 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya. A later video showed Davies and Cooke at dinner. In other photos, Shay and Davies posed with Cooke, Prescod, and Scheana Shay, as well as Radke’s mom, Sharon Radke, and stepfather, Lou. On his Instagram story, Cooke posted photos of members of the group dancing at a club.

Prescod also shared photos on her Instagram story, including one of her lounging on the beach and another of her downing a pina colada—for breakfast. “The limit for pina coladas doesn’t exist on vacation,” she captioned the pic.

Several fans commented on photos from the getaway that were reposted on Bravo fan accounts.

“Not Carl’s mom 😂😂😂😂,” one commenter wrote.

“As a guest I might still take the trip, depending on the circumstances. But Carl’s mom should read the room 😬,” another wrote.

“If I’m not getting my money back, I’m doing the same!” another commented.

“It feels so toxic,” a fourth fan wrote.

Scheana Shay Previously Teased She Would Still Be Going to Mexico

It’s not a huge surprise that some Bravo stars still went to Mexico. Shay previously teased the possibility on the October 6, 2023, episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast. At the time, she said she was “still going” to Cancun after Radke made the suggestion in the post-breakup email to guests.

“When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go,’ I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going,” Shay said. “Yeah, it was already booked. It was paid for. We’re still going to Mexico.”

At the time, guest Paige Desorbo said she heard “a lot of people” were doing the same thing. DeSorbo was not invited to the wedding.

Prescod sent Hubbard a bouquet of flowers on what would have been her wedding day. On November 17, Hubbard posted a photo of the flowers on her Instagram story.

Radke did not post on his Instagram story at all on November 17.

