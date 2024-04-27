Lindsay Hubbard Admits She Was Not Clear About 1 Thing With Carl Radke

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard admitted that she blindsided Carl Radke when she made it seem as though she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom after their wedding. But many fans are on her side following Radke’s comments about the situation.

The former couple ended their engagement in August 2023, less than three months before their wedding was scheduled to take place in Mexico. But before their split, Hubbard confronted Radke about his lack of steady employment. In the season 8 episode “The Parent Trap,” a tipsy Hubbard told Radke she needed more “security” and asked him to “figure out a little quicker what you want to do in life.” “Because I know I want to be a mom and have your children,” she added.

All along, Hubbard had made it known that at age 37, she wanted to start a family right away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Was Trying to ‘Light a Fire’ Under Radke So He’d Get a Job

During an April 25, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Hubbard if she thought she should have told Radke about wanting to be a stay-at-home sooner or if she was always clear about it.

Hubbard admitted she had never told her fiancé that before—and didn’t even mean it.

“No, I was not clear about that,” she admitted. “But at that point, I was trying and saying anything I could possibly say to light a fire. It had been nine months to get him to get a job, get him to do anything, to get a job that was actually like reasonable. Not, like, in La La land.”

“There’s no way I can possibly ever be a stay-at-home mom,” Hubbard added. “I’m too much of a busybody. But let me tell you what. There’s maternity leave for a reason. If I am, like, giving birth to probably a 10-foot baby— if it was Carl’s, you know it’s coming out slam dunking—then I have to like, you know, spend a lot of time making sure that that baby is healthy, and like and I’m recovering. I should have, I deserve a little time to recover. So, if that doesn’t motivate you to go out and want to get a job I don’t know what does.”

On a previous season of “Summer House,” fans saw Radke step down from his position as VP of Sales at Loverboy. He attributed his sobriety as one of the reasons he didn’t want to work for the canned alcohol company. In season 8, Radke was still unsure about his work plans. Hubbard shot down his idea to open a nonalcoholic/sober sports bar.

Carl Radke Questioned Lindsay Hubbard’s Career as an Influencer & It Did Not Go Over Well

Radke didn’t agree with Hubbard when they shot scenes for “The Parent Trap” episode a few weeks before their split. In a confessional, he said he always saw Hubbard as an “independent career” woman. “Now, it sounds like she wants to be a stay-at-home mom and raise the family, and that’s amazing,” he said. “But I don’t have the wallet right now to support a big family and all of a sudden you just stay at home. It’s a lot of pressure for me.”

He elaborated in an on-camera conversation with co-star Kyle Cooke. “[Lindsay] is really worried that I don’t have a job,” Radke said. “It’s a turn-on for her if I have a hustle and a passion, and I’m like, I feel like I’ve been hustling, and I have things going on, and I am working on stuff.”

He then referenced Hubbard’s now-defunct public relations firm, Hubb House PR. “What have you done? Seriously, what are you doing?” he said of his then-fiancée. “Her business is deactivated, but the way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is. But that’s not a career. I’m not trying to be tit for tat. But it definitely hits my ego, this narrative that I’m not doing anything or not making money. It’s kind of ridiculous.”

“I’ve made 70 grand this year already doing paid posts,” he added. “I don’t make as much as she because I’m not a woman. I don’t have as many followers. She’s made 150.”

Radke also shared that his latest conversation with his fiancée was the “first time” she hinted that she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom.

Radke received some backlash online following the episode.

“Lindsay dodged a bullet,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Imagine marrying someone who has no drive to succeed or support a family. Carl acting shocked about Lindsay wanting to be a stay-at-home mom like she never ever spoke about her timeline on the show before!”

Others were angered by Radke’s comments about Hubbard’s carer as an influencer.

“Tell me more about how it’s easier for Lindsay because she’s a woman 🙉,”one fan wrote. “I know he’s specifically referring to influencing being more lucrative for Lindsay because she’s a woman and has more followers but maybe Carl should explore one of the MANY male-dominated careers out there….? There is no shortage of those.”

“Making $150K and still has another half of the year to go — yet Carl claims Lindsey doesn’t have a career?? Huh?” another asked.