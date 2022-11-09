Lisa Vanderpump Hosts 1st Birthday Party for Grandson Teddy: PHOTOS

Lisa Vanderpump pulled out all the stops for a birthday party for her grandson, Theodore.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star’s first grandchild was born in November 2021. Baby Teddy is the son of Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo. At the time of the baby’s birth, the SUR owner took to Instagram to tell fans that she was “obsessively in love” with her grandson as well as reveal that her grandmother name for him would be “Nanny Pinky.”

In July 2022, Vanderpump hosted Teddy’s christening at her Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa. The religious ceremony was followed by a luncheon for the family and other guests, including longtime family friend, Los Angeles news anchor Robert Kovacik.

Four months later, Teddy marked another milestone, and his Nanny Pinky was happy to host the event at her house once again.

Lisa Vanderpump Hosted a Teddy Bear Picnic Themed Birthday Party for Her Grandson Teddy

Lisa Vanderpump hosted Teddy’s first birthday party at Villa Rosa. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram stories, Pandora gave followers a look at the party.

The lavish spread included a dessert bar filled with cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, and macaroons as well as a huge, tiered Teddy-bear topped cake. A low table for the pint-sized guests featured light blue party hats for all and an oversized teddy bear at each seat. The birthday boy wore a sweater with a teddy bear on it, as seen in screenshots shared by BravoTV.com.

Two Vanderpump Rules Moms & Their Daughters Were Guests at Baby Teddy’s Birthday Party

Longtime fans may recall that former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is friends with Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora. While she has distanced herself from “Vanderpump Rules” since being fired from the Bravo reality show in 2020, the “Next Level Basic” author, who is also mom to a 1-year-old, found herself back at Villa Rosa for the baby birthday party.

On her Instagram story, Schroeder shared a pic of a large blue, purple and white balloon arch and a sign announcing “Teddy Bear’s Picnic.” The elaborate party setup included a blue and white checkered picnic blanket, a picnic basket, oversized teddy bears, tents, and floral arrangements.

“First birthday party goals,” Schroeder captioned a photo from the event, before tagging Pandora.

Schroeder also shared pics of her 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, “hijacking” baby Teddy’s birthday gift of a motorized car, and taking over a large Teddy Bear prop, as well as a photo of her and husband Beau Clark posing at Lisa Vanderpump’s lavish estate three years after their engagement party was hosted there.

One of Schroeder’s videos included her toddler daughter running away from Vanderpump during the back yard party. “Hartford, Lisa’s trying to talk to you,” Schroeder said as her daughter ran off.

Vanderpump then joked, “Hartford, don’t you know who I am Hartford? Hartford, come back!”

Scheana Shay also made the guest list for the kiddie party. The “Vanderpump Rules” star took to her Instagram story to share a video of her playing on a slide set up over a ball pit with her 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon. Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, was also nearby, and Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, could be heard in the background.

