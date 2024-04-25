Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Jax Taylor Saying He Will Not ‘Bow Down’ to Her

“Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump is reacting to Jax Taylor‘s comments.

During an April 25 interview with Access Hollywood, Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Taylor telling James Kennedy he would not “bow down” to her in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 13. She suggested that she did not appreciate his remark. Vanderpump also noted she gave Taylor the opportunity to be a Bravo star.

“Since when has he ever bowed down to anybody? Look, I gave him his chance to show the world how amazing he is and he took it. Whether it really agrees with him or not,” said Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump Reacted to Jax Taylor’s Claim

During an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump responded to Taylor stating that “Vanderpump Rules” is scripted. She suggested she was frustrated with the father of one’s comments. The 62-year-old also stated that she does not believe Taylor is an honest individual.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to say ‘scripted.’ Nobody can write a script like ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” said Vanderpump. “Oh my goodness. Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The publication reported that Taylor apologized for calling “Vanderpump Rules” a scripted series during the April 11 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany.” He stated he regretted his “rant about how ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is scripted.”

“I’m incredibly embarrassed by that,” said Taylor on his podcast.

In addition, he said he has “a big mouth” that “gets [him] in trouble from time to time.”

Jax Taylor Discussed His Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump on the ‘Vanderpump Rules After Show’

During the April 24 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Taylor explained why he was upset with his former SUR employer. According to “The Valley” star, Vanderpump did not reach out to him or his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, after the 2021 birth of their son, Cruz.

“I’m bringing a child into this world, which a lot of people never thought that was going to happen. Not even a phone call. Not a ‘congratulations.’ Nothing,” said Taylor.

Cartwright made similar comments in the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode. She stated that she “felt like [Vanderpump] didn’t care about” her or her husband after they left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

“Like never reached out to us. Never talked to us. Never seeing if we were okay,” said Cartwright. “I had Cruz. Didn’t hear a word from her. She never checked on me throughout my entire pregnancy. And I had a very tough pregnancy.”

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Separation in an April 2024 Interview

Vanderpump commented on Taylor and Cartwright’s separation in the April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she does not believe Cartwright should reconcile with her estranged husband. In addition, she suggested she thinks Cartwright had good reason to leave Taylor after nearly five years of marriage.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.