Lisa Vanderpump Is Speaking to Former Co-Star Again After Lengthy Estrangement

Lisa Vanderpump is on speaking terms with a former co-star following an estrangement that lasted a couple of years.

In an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor said he is talking to Vanderpump again after years of silence following his exit from the Bravo reality show in 2020.

Taylor’s final scene on “Vanderpump Rules” featured him facing off against Vanderpump. After he refused to wear the required shirt for a group photoshoot at SUR, he referred to “Vanderpump Rules” as his show.

“It’s actually not your show, it’s actually my show, ok?” Vanderpump fired back in their final scene together, per E! News. “And I put you’re a** on it, so don’t be f****** disrespectful to me.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Said Things Things Are ‘Great’ Between Him & Lisa Vanderpump Now

After a three-year break from reality TV, Taylor has been reportedly filming with some of his former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, possibly for a previously announced spinoff series, according to The Sun.

Taylor also squashed his beef with Vanderpump. “[We are] great,” Taylor told Us Weekly of the current status of his relationship with his former boss. “Everything’s good. We had some unresolved issues. We kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything — [with] the way I exited the show. But everything’s OK now. Everything looks good.”

Taylor said he would be “excited to have her” if Vanderpump should decide to stop by his new bar, Jax’s Studio City.

“I talked to her a couple times,” he said of Vanderpump. “I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, but we didn’t really get into that. We had some other things that we had to clear up first.”

Taylor gave more details during an October 12, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” when a fan asked about his relationship with Vanderpump.

“It’s actually pretty good,” he said. “Recently we just started talking again. We haven’t really spoken in a really long time and then we just met up for lunch, actually at one of [James Kennedy’s] See You Next Tuesday parties.”

“We met up, I would say about four weeks ago we had a really good conversation for like an hour and a half,” he added. “It was emotional, there were tears. A lot happened over during Covid. We lost touch, we had a baby, things happened and there was some miscommunication but now we’re good.”

Jax Taylor Previously Said Lisa Vanderpump Is ‘In her Own World’

Although he didn’t talk to Vanderpump for a couple of years, Taylor did talk about her.

Shortly after his departure from the show, Taylor did an Instagram Q&A with fans and said he had not heard from Vanderpump. “She doesn’t reach out. I’ve done my part. I’ve reached out,” he said, per Reality Blurb.

In a March 2021 Instagram Live, the former SUR bartender was again asked about his relationship with his former boss.

“I don’t talk to Lisa now, I haven’t spoken to her,” Taylor said, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She’s in her own world, and I don’t really … she’s another one that, eh, I could care less about. She’s in her own world. Nothing mean against her. I just don’t really care either way.”

Cartwright also spoke out about Vanderpump, telling the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “We don’t hear from her as much as I thought we would, which is kind of sad,” she said.

Vanderpump told Us Weekly she did reach out to the couple after the birth of their son, Cruz, in April 2021, and sent them a “beautiful” personalized baby gift.

But she also threw shade at Taylor and Cartwright by insinuating their “Vanderpump Rules” exit was not their decision. “Was I surprised what they decided [to leave]?” Vanderpump said to Us. “Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised.”

Taylor returned the shade more recently. In a May 2023 episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast, he said Vanderpump’s behavior – and her stance on Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal – at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion annoyed him.

“I can say this because I don’t care. Lisa annoyed me,” he said on the podcast, before noting that Vanderpump is “not around for 99.9 percent of that show” and just “taps in when she wants to, which is mainly the reunion.”

In a June 2023 interview on Dear Media’s “The Toast” podcast, Taylor went so far as to say Vanderpump doesn’t need to be on the show anymore because most of the cast members no longer work at her West Hollywood eatery, SUR.

“I think she’s a prop at this point,” he said of Vanderpump. “I don’t mean that in a negative way, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t change the difference if she wasn’t there. She’s not bringing anything to the show anymore.”

