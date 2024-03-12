Madison LeCroy Reacts to Rumors Thomas Ravenel Is Making a Return to ‘Southern Charm’

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is reacting to speculation former cast member Thomas Ravenel will be filming for the show’s upcoming 10th season.

During a March 11 interview with Page Six, LeCroy stated she believed the rumors were untrue. She suggested, however, that she thinks Ravenel coming back to the series would be beneficial.

“No, I mean, unfortunately, it would be great for us, I think, but I have not heard that or seen that at all,” said the mother of one.

Page Six reported that Ravenel previously denied rumors that he was making a “Southern Charm” comeback on X.

While speaking to the publication, LeCroy revealed that fans can expect the cast to be different in “Southern Charm” season 10.

“I’ve got some friends that are gonna be joining, so that’ll be nice and interesting, some new, fresh faces that I think [are] gonna be great for us, and I think everybody’s gonna love them, and yeah, I’m excited to be able to have some more people in my corner,” said LeCroy.

Thomas Ravenel Was Mentioned During the Reunion for ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

Us Weekly reported that Ravenel’s contract for “Southern Charm” was not renewed after season 5 following a series of allegations. According to the publication, “two women accused the former politician of sexual assault.” A year after his 2018 arrest, he “pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery,” per Us Weekly. Greenville News also reported Ravenel did not serve time in jail but did pay “a $500 fine.”

During the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, Taylor Ann Green brought up that her castmate Olivia Flowers had a sexual encounter with Ravenel a decade ago. As fans are aware, Flowers took issue with Green for not being honest about kissing her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll in season 9. Green suggested she believed Flowers was hypocritical as she is friends with Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, the mother of two of his children.

According to BravoTV.com, Dennis addressed Green’s revelation in a January 2024 Instagram post. The upload featured pictures of Flowers and Dennis posing together. In the caption of the post, Dennis, who began seeing Ravenel in 2014, shared she is close to Flowers.

“We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong. and don’t need to worry about being judged by me,” read the caption.

Olivia Flowers Discussed Her Issues With Taylor Ann Green in a December 2023 Interview

Flowers spoke about her issues with Green during a December 2023 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. She suggested she believed some fans may have been confused by her reaction toward Green in “Southern Charm” season 9. The 31-year-old explained that cameras did not capture how close she and Green were during season 8.

“I know it can seem like I’m being dramatic. Or like I’m beating a dead horse. But there’s so much going off camera. And then we pick cameras back up,” said Flowers. “So, people have to remember there’s an eight month gap of things that happen. And so I never want it to seem like I’m trying to be overkill. Or dramatize something when it wasn’t that big. I didn’t want this for Taylor and I at all.”

She explained that she was upset by Green’s decision to not tell her the truth about her flirtation with Kroll.