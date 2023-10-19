Taylor Ann Green Dating New Guy After ‘Southern Charm’ Hookup Drama

Taylor Ann Green has moved on from the men of “Southern Charm.”

The Bravo star has a new man in her life following a controversial kiss – and possibly more – with her “Southern Charm,” co-star Austen Kroll.

Green has been embroiled in a love triangle after it was discovered that she kissed Kroll, who is close friends with her ex, Shep Rose. Green and Rose split in 2022 after two years of dating. Complicating things further, Kroll previously dated Green’s friend Olivia Flowers.

But months after season 9 filming wrapped, Green is dating a guy who’s not a Bravolebrity, but has ties to a Bravo show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Ann Green is Dating the Roommate of a ‘Southern Hospitality’ Star

In October 2023, Green, 28, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she’s in a new relationship with the roommate of “Southern Hospitality” star TJ Dinch. “Southern Hospitality” is Bravo’s spinoff series that stars Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant staff.

“I am seeing somebody. I am currently dating, so things are going really well,” Green told the outlet. ​​”I feel very happy and confident. It’s a good feeling to have.”

Green said her new man’s name is Gaston, and she teased a future trip with him to California following BravoCon, which takes place November 3-5 in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to be me, TJ, Brad [Carter] and Emmy [Sharret], and then we’ve got some other friends,” Green said. “My boyfriend will be there and their roommate and best friend,” Green said. “We’ve got a place with a hot tub, so I was like, ‘Let’s just relax, because we’re going to need it.'”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Green revealed that her boyfriend started living with Dinch a “while back.” She met him through the “Southern Hospitality” star back in July. She ended up hanging out one-on-one when another friend no-showed for a group dinner. The “Southern Charm” star also confirmed that she and Gatson made their relationship official in September, although she has yet to tag a photo with him on Instagram.

Green added that her new beau “met the family already and everything,” although he has not yet met her ex, Rose.

Taylor Ann Green Was Upset That Her Kiss With Austen Kroll Was Made Public

Green’s messy “Southern Charm” storyline is still playing out on Bravo. After Flowers noted how close Green had become to Kroll following her split from Rose, she questioned her. Green lied to Flowers and told her that nothing happened between her and Kroll. But the Trop Hops Beer founder later came clean about the kiss during a discussion with Rose.

Green told Us Weekly she was “pretty disappointed” that Kroll changed the plan to keep their smooch private after he told her to deny it. “I was like, ‘I wish we were on the same page with this because I stuck to what you had advised me to do,’” she said.

She also said she felt “really, really bad’ about lying to Flowers. She confirmed they’ve put the drama aside for now after both losing brothers earlier in 2023.

But there could be more drama to come. In March 2023, sources told Page Six that there was “more” than just a kiss between Green and Kroll. One insider told the outlet that the “Southern Charm” stars will “try to say they only made out,” but as the season progresses, “it gets revealed to be more than that.”

