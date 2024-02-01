Mercedes Javid Shares Her Husband’s Current Relationship With Reza Farahan

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mercedes “MJ” Javid is sharing her husband, Tommy Feight and her former castmate, Reza Farahan’s current relationship.

During an appearance on the January 23 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Javid referenced that her husband and Farahan had a contentious relationship during “Shahs of Sunset” season 8. E! News reported that Farahan “obtained a restraining order against Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight, in 2019” after Feight vandalized his property.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Javid shared that Farahan and her husband are in a good place, despite their past issues.

“It’s been amicable. Yeah. They released it. They’re good,” said the 51-year-old.

She also noted she and Farahan, whom she met when they were high school students, are friends again after a period of estrangement. She stated, however, that she is not close to all of her former “Shahs of Sunset” castmates. Javid suggested that she is not in contact with many of the female members of the “Shahs of Sunset” cast.

“Me and the girls didn’t get along that well because they were backstabbing and busy scheming against me,” said Javid.

Mercedes Javid Shared That Her Husband & Reza Farahan ‘Broke the Ice’ in 2023

During a March 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Javid shared that her husband and Farahan were able to get on better footing once the restraining order was removed.

“Tommy and Reza saw each other for the first time in a couple of years. It’s been a while. And jokes were made. Hands were shaken. And positive things. Ice was breaking. Meaning, like, they broke the ice,” said the mother of one.

She also clarified that Farahan had attempted to get the restraining order dismissed in 2020. She stated the dismissal took some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to say that the past is way behind us,” said Javid. “Way back when, when what happened was that Tommy threw his plants in his yard and that’s why that happened. But actually Reza filed it to be dropped a long, long time ago. The hold up was waiting for the courts to see it because there was COVID.”

Mercedes Javid Shared She Regretted Her Husband’s Estrangement With Tommy Feight in November 2022

Javid discussed her husband’s issues with Farahan in a November 2022 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” In the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” interview, the mother of one stated that she wished she could have prevented their relationship from souring.

“If I could turn back time, I would love to rewrite history and never let them fall out, Tommy and Reza. I don’t think I have a lot of other [regrets] at all, if anything,” stated Javid.

She also explained why she decided to let Farahan back into her life after their estrangement.

“It takes more energy to have that toxicity in your life and then — let it go. You’ve got to let it go and don’t be about the ego,” said the former “Shahs of Sunset” star.