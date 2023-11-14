Olivia Flowers Poses With New Flame in the Bahamas Amid Austen Kroll Love Triangle Drama

Olivia Flowers hard launched her new relationship – and her ex was at the scene.

In November 2023, the “Southern Charm” star took to her Instagram story to share photos from a group trip to the Bahamas. And not only did she reference her “new mans,” she gave a shout-out to her old one, Austen Kroll.

Olivia Flowers Shared Photos From a Bahamas Getaway With a New Mystery Boyfriend & Her Ex Austen Kroll

In November 2023, Flowers posted a series of photos from the tropical trip on her Instagram story. The Bravo star shared pics of a stunning oceanside resort as well as a bonfire on the beach.

Flowers also shared a mirror selfie as she posed with a mystery man, as well as a photo of the same guy lounging by the pool earlier in the day.

In a separate post, Flowers shared a TikTok video of her group of friends at Baker’s Bay Ocean & Golf Club. Flowers’ ex Austen Kroll could be seen in the shot.

“When your ex and new man’s have the same tee time,” Flowers captioned the clip.

Kroll also appeared in a group photo taken after a game of sloshball. In the pic, Olivia’s mystery man kissed the top of her head as he wrapped his arm around her.

Flowers dated Kroll during the 8th season of “Southern Charm,” but by the time that season’s reunion rolled around, they were done romantically. “[‘We’re ]not in a relationship,” Flowers confirmed in October 2022, per BravoTV.com. She later found out that Kroll hooked up with her close friend Taylor Ann Green.

Olivia Flowers Previously Dropped a Hint About Her Dating Life

On the 9th season of “Southern Charm,” Flowers went on a few dates with new cast member Rod Razavi. In the episode “Strange Bedfellows,” Razavi even told Flowers he wanted to “exclusively” date her. But that romance now appears to be over.

“Timing was not out our side, but we both appreciate each other’s friendship,” Flowers told Entertainment Tonight of her relationship with Razavi in a September 2023 interview.

In a TikTok video shared in late October 2023, Flowers showed herself getting ready to go out on a date. “When he lets me choose the restaurant,” she teased.

The South Carolina native shared footage from a Dallas Mavericks basketball game. She captioned the clip, “Date night.”

It’s unclear if the man on her “date night” is the same guy she was with while in the Bahamas. And to complicate matters further, just one week prior to the Bahamas trip, Flowers said she would “never” close the door on a future romance with Razavi.

During the “It’s All About to Go South” panel at BravoCon 2023, Flowers said, “I never say never” when asked about Razavi.

“Rod just exudes Southern gentleman, and it was such a breath of fresh air,” she added. “I mean, weirder things have happened with this cast, so.”

And Razavi said of Flowers, “She’s a catch.”

