Paige DeSorbo Reacts to Craig Conover Saying It’s ‘Very Probable’ That They’ll Break up

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo is sharing her thoughts about her boyfriend, “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover, discussing a potential breakup.

During a joint March 27 interview with E! News, DeSorbo and Conover spoke about their old romance. The “Giggly Squad” podcast co-host referenced that Conover stated that it would be “very probable” that they eventually part ways due to the long-distance aspect of their relationship in “Summer House” season 8. DeSorbo said she understood and appreciated the Sewing Down South founder’s remark.

“Honestly, I wasn’t upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with. Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance. But I think if we weren’t acknowledging that we would be really naive,” said DeSorbo.

She also stated that she and Conover feel confident about discussing uncomfortable aspects of their relationship.

“I think Craig and I do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events,” said DeSorbo.

Conover interjected that he and DeSorbo would like their relationship “to work out,” as they “love each other.” He explained, however, that he did not want to be “dishonest” by stating that he was positive that they would end up together.

Craig Conover Discussed His Relationship With Paige DeSorbo in a September 2023 Interview

During an appearance on a September 2023 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Conover noted that he and DeSorbo are often transparent about their romance on “Summer House” and “Southern Charm.” He clarified that he and his girlfriend are not constantly having conversations regarding issues in their relationship.. The 35-year-old also said he believes some viewers believe they are not well-suited because of their on-camera conversations.

“By repeating that conversation over and over, it does make it look like we have issues. It looks like we really, really care about — that we aren’t okay about our current situation. And we just are,” said Conover.

He went on to say that he and DeSorbo enjoy spending their time between South Carolina and New York City.

Craig Conover Posted an Instagram Video of Paige DeSorbo on February 13, 2024

Conover will occasionally post images of DeSorbo on social media. For instance, on February 13, 2024, Conover shared an Instagram post featuring several short videos of his girlfriend. The “Southern Charm” star paired the compilation video with the song “Tennessee Love Song” by Anella Herim. He captioned the Valentine’s Day post with a black heart emoji.

Several of Conover and DeSorbo’s “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” castmates took to the post’s comments section to share they appreciated the Instagram upload.

“Awwww I’m crying,” wrote Madison LeCroy.

“I can’t with this,” commented Amanda Batula.

“I’m obsessed,” added Venita Aspen.

DeSorbo also left several heart emoji under the post. She suggested, however, that she believed her boyfriend’s upload resembled a post memorializing a loved one.

“CRAIG IM ALIVE I DIDNT DIE,” wrote DeSorbo.

DeSorbo’s castmate and friend, Ciara Miller, agreed with her, writing, “Does kind of feel like a memorial post.”

New episodes of “Summer House” air on Thursdays on Bravo.