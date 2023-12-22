Paige DeSorbo Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ For Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo admitted she feels “bad” for her boyfriend Craig Conover .

The “Summer House” star has been dating the “Southern Charm” veteran for two years. Their parents recently met for the first time at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on “The Skinny Him and Her Confidential” podcast on December 18, 2023, DeSorbo, 31, said she hates when people ask when she’s moving to South Carolina or getting engaged, because she’s just not there yet. “I feel like it’s like such a dumb answer, but I’m like I love my life. Like I love my life the way it is right now I don’t want to change,” she said.

“I feel bad for Craig is because, because I’m the one that is kind of like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to move yet. Oh, I don’t want to get engaged yet,’” she continued. “I feel like because I’m the woman, people will take it and be like, she doesn’t even like him. She doesn’t love him. Like he should move on. And that always makes me feel so bad for Craig. Because I’m like, ‘I don’t ever want that to be like the narrative in the public because that is like mean to you,’ even though he knows that’s so not like what it is. But I always feel bad that people say that because I don’t want it to hurt his feelings.”

Paige DeSorbo Revealed Why She’s Hesitatent for an Engagement

Before dating Conover, Desorbo felt she wasn’t an equal in her relationships. One of her exes even downplayed her fame as a reality star, she told the podcast. She also shared that when she first met Conover, “it just felt different.” “There’s something comfortable about it,” she said.

DeSorbo said it’s nice to be with someone who has the same type of job on TV that she does. And I think coming from a relationship [with someone] who was almost like embarrassed that I was on reality TV and almost felt like a little bit trashy that I was on it and then to start dating someone who was like, ‘Oh my God, everybody loves you, you’re so good. you’re so funny… like to just go from that to like this praise felt so different,” she said.

“I almost feel like now sometimes that’s why I’m almost a little bit too intense with Craig where I’m like, I’m not ready to get married,” DeSorbo added. She explained that she wants to focus on her career for a bit longer because she never put herself or her career first in previous relationships.

“And I feel like so strongly about it now being in my 30s,” she said, “And Craig might get like, you know, the brunt of that a little bit, but it’s so important to me to like be so independent because I had those relationships where I wasn’t like I wasn’t treated like an equal. I was very much treated like a girlfriend who’s not as successful.”

Craig Conover Predicted a Break Up if Paige Refuses to Move Someday

DeSorbo and Conover’s long-distance relationship has been a storyline on both of their Bravo reality shows. The two commute back and forth between DeSorbo’s apartment in New York City and Conover’s house in South Carolina.

On a Season 9, episode of ‘Southern Charm,” titled “Choppy Waters,” Conover said he and Paige see each other every three to four days in either one of their cities. But he also noted that his business will dictate where they end up.

“I used to say I’ll come to New York for a couple of years. But Sewing Down South is kind of blowing up,” Conover told co-star Madison LeCroy in the episode. “It’s getting so big that I can’t work remotely anymore. The company is tied to Charleston. This is where our warehouse is. It’s where our store is. It’s where our design studio is.”

When asked what he would do if DeSorbo doesn’t ever want to move to Charleston permanently, Conover replied, “I mean, if she wasn’t able to move to Charleston one day, we would probably break up.”

Conover did add, “I would fight for it, man. I would do whatever it takes to try to figure that out.”

According to BravoTV.com, during the “Summer House” season 7 reunion, DeSorbo teased a future move to South Carolina. “I know Craig so well and he — long term — wouldn’t be happy in New York and I wouldn’t want to put that on him,” she said. “And when I think about having a family… I do think about living in the suburbs,” she added.

On the “Skinny Him and her Confidential” podcast, she reiterated that Conover never puts pressure on her to move from the city she loves. “Craig, I give him a lot of credit because he doesn’t, honestly, he doesn’t pressure me about moving ever. Like we rarely, he’ll rarely bring it up,” DeSorbo said. “But I think he wants us to have a family and it be in Charleston. So I think until I get the feeling of like, Oh, I’d like to have a child, it won’t really be a thing of like when I’m moving. I truly feel like until I have children and they have to go to school, we don’t have to be in one place like the whole time.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation