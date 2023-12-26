Bravo Couple Pitches Idea For Their Own Spinoff Show

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover pitched an idea for a spinoff TV show.

The “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” stars have been dating for two years, and they have made cameos on each other’s shows as well as the Bravo spinoff “Winter House.”

Speaking with Elite Daily in December 2023, DeSorbo and Conover talked about working together in the future – and they even spun an idea for a morning TV collaboration.

Paige & Craig Would Love to Be the Next Kelly & Mark

DeSorbo and Conover plan to be together for a long time. In November 2023, their parents met for the first time at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. Things are serious enough that the couple considered a quickie wedding while in Sin City but ultimately decided to wait.

In their joint interview with Elite Daily, they both agreed that they’d love to do a couples-style morning show together. “If Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want to retire, we’re here for it. We’ll take it over,” DeSorbo said. The fashion influencer added that Ripa is her idol. “I’ve always wanted to skin her and wear her like last year’s Versace,” she revealed.

Conover went so far as to pitch the morning chatfest idea as a Bravo show. “If Bravo wants to do a morning show, I would love to do it with Paige,” he said.

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have helmed “Live With Kelly and Mark” together since April 2023. Before that, Ripa co-hosted the long-running morning show with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, and Regis Philbin.

Consuelos previously addressed critics of his role on the show his wife has co-hosted for more than 20 years. The ‘Riverdale” actor told Us Weekly it feels “so right.” “Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily,” Consuelos said. “I can’t wait to see where we can go from here.”

Ripa also explained why the banter between her and her spouse makes for good TV.

“I just know Mark and I are capable of feeding off each other’s energy,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2023. “We don’t see eye to eye on a lot, which makes our marriage interesting. We have vastly different opinions about a lot of stuff, and Mark is not afraid to disagree with me or mix it up with me. And I think that’s compelling television.”

Craig Conover Previously Pitched a Spinoff With Paige

This isn’t the first time DeSorbo and Conover have talked about a spinoff. The Sewing Down South founder previously told People magazine he would do a show with his girlfriend in a minute. “I think it’d be fun to see us in our off time,” he said.

DeSorbo added that there would be a lot of “pressure” to pull off a spinoff, but she did think it could be better than either of their respective reality shows. “I think [our own show] would be funnier than both Southern Charm’ and ‘Summer House,’” she said.

As it is, fans have seen the duo’s ups and downs play out on multiple Bravo shows, but Conover said he feels like viewers see different sides of them in each of the shows.

