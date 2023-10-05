Paige DeSorbo Comments on Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Breakup

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo spoke about her castmate Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s August 2023 breakup during a September 2023 interview with E! News. According to Reality Blurb, DeSorbo shared she did not expect the couple to call it quits three months prior to their wedding while speaking to E! News.

“I don’t think anyone saw it coming that they were officially going to be done. I don’t know really the ins and outs and all of the details, I do know that there’s two very hurt people by it, so I know they are both every upset,” said DeSorbo.

The 30-year-old also opened up about the end of Hubbard and Radke’s relationship during a September 2023 appearance on the “Toast” podcast. She stated that she found the breakup surprising as the upcoming 8th season of “Summer House” was relatively drama-free.

“We had a great time this summer, to the point where we actually said on the last day of filming ‘Wow, what is our reunion going to be like because it was copacetic,’” said DeSorbo.

The “Summer House” personality stated that she found out that Radke ended his relationship with Hubbard two days after season 8 wrapped filming. She explained that she does not “even really know like detail, details” regarding the split and explained she became aware of the breakup “through the internet.” According to DeSorbo, she immediately texted her “Summer House” castmate Amanda Batula about the situation.

“I was like, ‘Did you see this on — I forget what it even was, literally everywhere’ and she was like, ‘Call me,’” stated the reality television star.

Craig Conover Spoke About Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s Split

DeSorbo’s boyfriend and “Summer House” castmate Craig Conover also commented on Hubbard and Radke’s relationship on the September 21 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” He suggested that he was not surprised about the split.

“I don’t want to be that guy, but this summer was not the easiest for them. And I was surprised that they didn’t go through the wedding but there is going to be more context,” explained the “Southern Charm” star.

He explained that “Summer House” viewers will have a been understanding of the situation once season 8 airs.

“I was with them this summer, and I think what everyone has to remember is there is a lot of TV to watch. And there’s a lot of context to any – like there’s two months of stuff that no one has seen yet, so I wish them both well. I had great convos with both of them this summer. And unfortunately, like the end result came out and I just think those gaps will be filled in a little better when everyone gets to watch,” stated the 34-year-old.

Lindsay Hubbard Released a Statement About Her Breakup

On September 14, Hubbard released a statement about the end of her relationship with Radke on Instagram, as reported by E! News. In the social media post, she referenced that she had an established friendship with the 38-year-old before embarking on a romantic relationship.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” wrote the 37-year-old.

The publicist also stated that she was heartbroken by the situation. She also asserted that it was not her idea to end her engagement.

“This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout,” shared the “Summer House” star.