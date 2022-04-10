Peter Madrigal Breaks Silence on Rumors He’s Dating Raquel Leviss

Ever since Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy publicly ended their engagement while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion last fall, there have been rumors about who they are now dating.

James Kennedy has gone public with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, whom he met just one month after ending his five-year relationship with Raquel, according to Us Weekly.

There have also been rumors that Raquel is dating Peter Madrigal, who works as a manager at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, where Raquel is a waitress. In late March, the pageant queen was spotted having drinks with Peter at Terroni in West Hollywood.

Peter Madrigal Responded to Comments About Him Possibly Dating Raquel Leviss

Peter previously dated “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder and had a fling with Katie Maloney, per Screenrant. Despite his past history with his co-workers, “Vanderpump Rules” fans have already given the Peter/Raquel paring the ship name of “Pequel.”

A Reddit thread, titled “If Pequel is happening can Bravo please start filming,” was also started for the topic. Fans noted that they want to see “happy” “Vanderpump Rules” cast members after all of the breakups that took place since last season. In addition to Raquel and James’ split, Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett, and “VPR” veterans Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney recently announced they are divorcing.

Several Redditors wrote that they would love to see the dating dynamic between Peter and Raquel. But others questioned the pairing and cited the duo’s age difference.

When one fan asked, “Why are people down for this? She is too young and pretty,” Peter responded from his Verified Cast Member account with, “How old do you think I am?”

“Idk y’all I know Peter is nice from what I know (especially relative to the rest of the male cast lol) but I just don’t like it!” another viewer wrote. “Vibes are off for me. I think individually the age gap, him being technically her boss when she works at SUR, and his history of dating people who work under him.. none of those things individually give me pause but all together I’m not feeling it. Hoping they stay very casual.”

“Wow……. Just wow,” Peter replied. “First off you make me sound like as if I’m 80 what is wrong with you?”

According to his LinkedIn page, Peter attended the University of Southern California as a theater major from 2005 to 2008. If he started college right out of high school, that would make him about 35 years old. Raquel Leviss is 27-years-old.

On Reddit, another commenter asked the burning question, “You think pequel will make raquella happy?”

“Oh my wow,” Peter replied.

And another commenter wrote, “Prequel would be boring AF to watch! Who cares. I can’t wait to see crazy James and single Lala and Katie.”

“I’m boring? Interesting,” Peter replied.

Raquel Leviss Opened Up About Her Date With Peter Madrigal

Raquel recently opened up about her date with Peter. On the April 1, 2022 episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, she called her return to the dating world “scary but invigorating,” then dished on her drinks date with her SUR manager.

“Everyone will judge me for this, I’m judging myself for this,” Raquel admitted. “Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. And so, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘OK sure.”

”It was one friendly date,” Raquel added. “No one else has asked me out on a date. So, this is literally the first person who asked me out on a date, and I said, ‘Why not?’”

An insider close to Raquel told Us Weekly that the SURver is not looking for a serious romance as she rediscovers “who she is” after being in a five-year relationship with her former fiancé.

“She really is focusing on herself and enjoying the single life,” the source said. “She was in a relationship for so long that she really is taking this time to figure things out and how she can blossom. She’s not focused on finding a new guy.”

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?