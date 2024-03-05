VPR Personality Explains Why He Isn’t Interested in Spin-Off Series, ‘The Valley’

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Peter Madrigal is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming spin-off series, “The Valley,” which will star his former castmates Brittany Cartwright, her estranged husband Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute.

On the March 1 episode of the “Bravo and Blaze” podcast, hosted by Jenny Blaze, Madrigal, who will not appear in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, stated that he is not impressed with “The Valley.”

“It looks like garbage. It looks like trash. I saw it and I was like, ‘Are they serious right now? Okay.’ I don’t know who is the target audience for on that? Who are they going for? What is this?” said the SUR manager.

Blaze then responded that she is interested in watching the upcoming series, which will premiere on March 19. Madrigal then stated that he did not believe he was in the show’s core demographic.

“I guess, it’s not for me. It’s not something I’m going to go out and watch. I don’t like the way it looks. It just doesn’t appeal to me,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

He also shared that he does not watch “Vanderpump Rules.”

Peter Madrigal Will Not Be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During the “Bravo and Blaze” podcast episode, Madrigal stated that he stopped filming for “Vanderpump Rules” after the show’s 10th season. He said he was not offered money to appear in season 11, which premiered on January 30.

“Basically, my choice was to come back to the show for free. Or not do it. That’s basically what happened. So I have been getting paid on this show since the inception of the show. And then they asked me [to] do it for free,” said Madrigal.

Stassi Schroeder Did Not Want to Be on ‘The Valley’

Madrigal is not the only former “Vanderpump Rules” personality to discuss “The Valley.” For instance, in a January 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, who dated Taylor, stated that she was approached to fill a sizzle reel for the upcoming series. The mother of two, however, said she was not interested in starring in another Bravo series. She stated that while she is “friendly” with some of “The Valley” cast, the show “wouldn’t be a reflection of what [her] reality is.”

“I don’t want to have to do things that I normally wouldn’t do. I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now,” said Schroeder.

Brittany Cartwright Reacted to Stassi Schroeder’s Comments

During an exclusive interview with Heavy on January 30, Cartwright reacted to Schroeder’s comments. She stated that she understands why Schroeder would not want to be on reality television again with two children. However, Cartwright stated that her former castmate does not have an understanding of how she lives her life.

“She doesn’t really know what our life is like. And I don’t really know what her life is like, so that was the only part where I was kind of like, she doesn’t know what I do all the time. I’m like I am literally a mom 24/7,” said the mother of one.

Cartwright, who is currently separated from Taylor after nearly five years of marriage, clarified that she is impressed with Schroeder’s career.

“She’s killing it with her podcast. And doing so many amazing things. Her books have been so awesome,” said Cartwright.