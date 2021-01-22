Stassi Schroeder Shares Baby Update

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7 according to People. Since giving birth, Schroeder has kept her newborn out of the public eye, but she recently gave fans a sneak peek.

Schroeder posted a series of four photos, as seen above, of baby Hartford. “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” Schroeder captioned the precious photos on Thursday, January 21. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

The 32-year-old former SURver shared the photos one day after her husband showed fans a slight view of baby Hartford. Clark posted an Instagram story with the newborn on Wednesday, January 20. Clark showed a video of him holding Hartford while focusing on a spot of baby barf on his shoulder. “Uh oh, that’s my fist barf…a little barf,” Clark said in the video. The video showed their baby’s hairy head and tiny arm.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Showed Their Love

Many members of the Vanderpump Rules cast congratulated Schroeder and Clark after the birth by posting Instagram stories. Schroeder’s friends got to comment on the never-before-seen photos of baby Hartford.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented, “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!” Her husband Tom Schwartz also showed his love and sense of humor. “That last one is similar to my signature floor pose,” he wrote, referring to baby Hartford laying on her side with one leg crossed over the other.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute also wrote, “I can’t wait to snuggle her 💕 we love you Hartford !!!!” Brittany Cartwright showed her love commenting, “Beautiful sweet angel!!! we love you so much Hartford!!” Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor joked, “So sassy already.”

Various Bravo-lebrities also showed their love. Summer House star Amanda Batula wrote, “My ovaries. She’s beautiful!!!! I’m so excited for you guys.” Fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard commented, “She’s perfect!!!!” Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Schroeder’s close friend Teddi Mellencamp wrote, “Dove cannot wait to meet her! She is a beautiful little [angel emoji].”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Won’t Have to Wait Long for More Babies

Schroeder was the first Vanderpump Rules star to announce her pregnancy, but she wasn’t the only one for long. Fellow costar Lala Kent shared in early September that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were also expecting. The two hosted a gender reveal gathering, and Emmett told fans that they’re expecting a baby girl. Kent has been upfront sharing her pregnancy journey, and she recently announced that she has entered a third trimester.

Shortly after Kent and Emmett shared their exciting news, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor followed suit. The two posted a photo with a string of ultrasound photos. Cartwright and Taylor threw a gender reveal party where they discovered they are having a baby boy.

Cartwright has also revealed with fans how she has both loved and struggled with her pregnancy. “Being pregnant is a trip and even though I have my bad days and days where I can’t leave the bed, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Cartwright shared via Instagram on January 18. “Feeling him move around makes my heart so full. I can’t believe in just 12 short weeks I will be a Mom. I am so ready for this next chapter in my life. Let’s go 3rd trimester!! To all you other mommy to be’s and amazing mommas in general, WE GOT THIS!”

A month later, cast member Scheana Shay announced she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting as well. The couple also hosted a gender reveal party, but they join Kent and Schroeder in having a baby girl. Shay recently shared a photo of her baby bump noting that she’s 26 weeks.

