Fans Think Ramona Singer is Reconnecting With Former RHONY Co-Star

Bravo star and former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Ramona Singer left her fans confused with her a June 2 Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday [Colleen Rein] a beautiful luncheon 😘,” Singer captioned the post which included a photo of herself and her friend, whom many followers mistook for one of Singer’s former RHONY co-stars, Tinsley Mortimer, in the comment section.

Fans Mistake Ramona Singers Friend With Tinsley Mortimer

“Had to check the comments to make sure I wasn’t the only one that thought that was [Tinsley Mortimer] 🤣” one user commented, and they weren’t the only one, as other fan comments on Singer’s post included, “Lord I thought that was Tinsley for a hot second!” and “she looks like an older version of tinsley”.

Multiple users thought that Rein looked like a combination of Housewives from across different cities as well, with users writing messages including, “Thought it was Tamra [Judge, from ‘Orange County’] mixed with Kameron Westcott [from ‘Dallas’],” and “This woman is giving Tinsley and Gretchen [Rossi, also from ‘Orange County’] combined”.

Mortimer has not appeared on Bravo since the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” when she left the series to move to Chicago to be with her now-ex-fiancé Scott Kluth. She was due to return for the third season of Peacock’s “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff, but had to drop out after the cast announcement due to scheduling conflicts.

Singer lasted one season longer than Mortimer on “Housewives of New York”, being let go (along with the rest of the main cast) when the show went on an indefinite hiatus following a less popular 13th season. Singer was then invited to join the 1st “Ultimate Girls Trip” cast with co-star Luann de Lesseps.

While the original RHONY was completely rebooted with a new cast for its 14th season (which premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo), many former cast members including Singer and Mortimer were in casting talks for a “Legacy” series featuring past RHONY stars. While Mortimer Page Six reported that Mortimer was giving mixed signals about her involvement, the whole “Legacy” reboot was eventually scrapped due to prolonged contract negotiations and instead another one-off “Ultimate Girls Trip” featuring former RHONY stars was ordered by the network in its place.

The new “Girls Trip” is set to feature Singer and de Lesseps along with other stars Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. Singer reacted to the casting news on her Instagram page when it first came out in May 2023, saying, “It’s going to be so, so iconic going to St. Barts, it’s just going to be amazing!”

Ramona Singer Walks Back Comments About New ‘Girls Trip’ Cast

When the “Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” cast was first announced, Singer was quoted calling it “Loser Legacy” because it did not include every big name throughout RHONY’s first 13 seasons, however Deadline reported that Singer later walked that statement back.

“That was unfiltered and I spoke without thinking. Nothing Bravo does is a loser,” Singer said, “Bravo has been very good to me and this is a brilliant idea. Our best ratings were when we went on these trips to Morocco, or St. Thomas… wherever we went, so this is gonna be great.” The new “Legacy” trip will being its stars to St. Barts, where they went for their season 5 cast trip.

