‘Summer House’ Stars Break Silence on Breakup Amid Weeks of Speculation

During an appearance on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on January 16, 2024, Feher said she ended her year-long relationship with the gym owner after not hearing from him for a few days right before the “Winter House” season 3 reunion aired on December 19.

“We were talking and talking, and he was like, ‘What are you saying? Are you saying we should break up?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Silence,” Feher told host Amanda Hirsch.

“When I ended it, he was shocked,” Feher added. “He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving.”

Keefer also confirmed the split to Page Six. “Sam and I connected on so many levels but I believe we just weren’t meant for each other, and that’s the hardest truth to admit,” he said. “Navigating any relationship is difficult and doing it on TV and in the public eye is next level. But I take full responsibility for how I acted on ‘Winter House.’ It kills me to look back and see how my actions hurt Sam. I’m so sorry for that. I made this winter very very difficult for her.”

Feher and Keefer’s confirmations come following rampant speculation among fans who noticed they hadn’t posted together on social media lately and didn’t appear to spend New Year’s Eve together.

Samantha Feher Said Kory Keefer Never Loved Her

Feher, 26, and Keefer, 33, met while filming “Summer House” in the summer of 2022 but they didn’t define their relationship. That put Keefer’s relationship status on “Winter House” in a grey zone. “Winter House” co-stars Malia White and Jordan Emanuel both flirted with Keefer while filming with him in the Colorado vacation house in early 2023. He later told Feher he was her boyfriend when she came to visit the “Winter House.”

Speaking with Hirsch, Feher admitted to being upset when she saw what really went on in the “Winter House” behind her back. “What took a toll was watching it back and finding out that I had been lied to by so many people,” she said. “There are lies that are genuine, straight-up lies. Like Malia saying, ‘I never wanted to hook up with Kory.’ And then there are lies by omission,” she added.

Feher also noted that Keefer never told her he loved her, even after she said the L word to him. “And then he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me,” she shared. “I was like, ‘I think I need to get out … it’s becoming clear.”

“I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him, I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me,” she added. “The trigger was, he texted like five or six days before Christmas, like, ‘Hey I just realized Christmas and New Year’s are coming up, what are we doing?’ If you wanted to spend that time with me, you would have texted me before then.”

During the “Winter House” reunion taping, Feher said Keefer’s behavior put a “strain” on their relationship according to BravoTV.com. Keefer also admitted that watching “Winter House” back was not easy.

In December 2023, he told “Watch What Happens Live,” “I mean, we filmed this, you know, eight months ago. So kind of reliving it,” he added. “Of course, if I could go back it would be 100% different.”

Samantha Feher is Ready for a Fresh Start

Fan suspected something was up when Feher kicked off the New Year with an Instagram post tagged in Naples, Florida. In the photo, she held a martini in hand as she posed with a female pal. “A fresh start 🍸✨,” the Bravo star wrote at the time.

After opening up on Hirsch’s podcast, she also posted to Instagram. Feher thanked the host for allowing her to share her side of the story.

“Thank you for giving me space to share my own story. Using my own words, when so many others have taken it upon themselves to try and share it for me,” Feher wrote. “The past few weeks have been some of the hardest and best of my life. I’m growing, I’m learning … I’m confronting some harsh truths. ”

Feher added, “I’m trying not to feel embarrassed. I’m trying to stay soft. But most of all, I’m falling in love with myself. While the sharks have been circling, I’ve been floored, over and over, by the way my friends and family have shown up for me.”

