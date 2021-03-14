Scheana Shay Has Baby Shower No. 2

Scheana Shay celebrated the upcoming birth of her daughter with a second baby shower with her family.

The Vanderpump Rules veteran was the guest of honor at a party thrown for her by her father’s side of the family, according to posts on her Instagram story. In photos shared with her fans, the “Good as Gold” singer posed with her sister, Cortney Erin, as she wore a pink mini-dress that hugged her bump.

“Getting ready for baby shower [with] dad’s fam today,” Shay captioned a photo of her sister styling her hair.

The 35-year-old Bravo star later shared a video of the outdoor shower spread which was set up on a patio around a pool. Pink, gold, and white balloons were hung from the rafters of the deck, and tables were adorned with pink flowers. A dessert table featured a display of cake pops, macaroons, and pink-iced cookies. Bags of gifts could be seen on a long table as the mom-to-be posed on the patio.

Scheana Shay Previously Celebrated With Her Friends & Costars at a Backyard Baby Shower Hosted By Her Mom & Sister

The family shower was held two weeks after Shay was celebrated with a baby shower thrown for her by her sister and her mom Erika Van Olphen. The first bash featured a theme of unicorns and boasted a taco bar as well as a balloon archway in a color scheme that was similar to the one at Shay’s second shower.

Guests for that party included most of the female Vanderpump Rules cast members. Shay posed with fellow expectant mom Brittany Cartwright, who is due with a son in April, as well as pals Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Raquell Leviss, and Vanderpump Rules newcomer Charli Burnett.

Scheana Shay’s Baby Girl is Due in April

Shay’s back-to-back baby showers were held a few weeks before she is due to give birth to the baby girl she has been referring to as ”mini Scheana.” On her story, the longtime SURver revealed she is 34 weeks pregnant with her baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies.

After she posted a baby shower photo with the caption, “Celebrating [Mini Scheana] with my doll [Raquel Leviss],” some fans speculated that Shay was naming her baby after herself due to the “mini Scheana” moniker she has been using.

“Wait, are you really naming your daughter after yourself? I LOVE IT when women do that,” one fan asked on Instagram, per Bravo.

“No I’m not lol but she will be my mini and we haven’t decided on her name yet for sure,” Shay replied.

There has also been speculation that Shay was planning to name her baby “Summer Marie Honey” based on the original user name she created for the Instagram account for her daughter back in November. She has since changed it to @minischeana.

Shay previously said she didn’t want to share her baby’s name upfront because she wants to “hold her and see her name make sure that the name we like she looks like.”