Scheana Shay Explains Why She Confronted Alexis Bellino at BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared she took issue with former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino’s behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

While recording a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated that she was unhappy when Bellino made a joke about her friend, RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi’s partner, Slade Smiley, while presenting the “Wifetime” achievement award to Vicki Gunvalson. During the ceremony, Bellino seemingly referenced that Smiley had dated former RHOC star, Jo De La Rosa.

“All of the sudden Alexis goes rogue … At first I laugh. She’s like, ‘Well as the only woman up here who hasn’t slept with Slade Smiley.’ And I, like, kind of laugh. ‘Cause I was like, ‘Wow. Gretchen was okay with this in the script? Like we knew our script going into it.’ And I look back at the teleprompter and I was like, ‘It’s not in the script.’ Andy [Cohen] had to come up and he was like, ‘This is not part of the show,’” said Shay.

Shay stated that she later reprimanded Bellino for her remark at a BravoCon afterparty.

“Alexis comes up and introduces herself to me. I was like, ugh, I can’t bite my tongue, you made my friend so uncomfortable. I was like, ‘Oh you’re the girl who said something really rude about my friends’ husband. Right? Nice to meet you.’ And she was just like, ‘Uh.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah not cool.’ And I just, like, walked away,” stated Shay.

According to Shay, Rossi was appreciative of her comments to Bellino.

“I went over to Gretchen. And she was like, ‘I love you. Thank you.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful.’ It was funny if Gretchen was in on the joke. And that was part of the script and she agreed to it. But to just go up there and go rogue and say that, I just thought it was so disrespectful and rude,” said Shay.

Shannon Beador Discussed John Janssen’s Relationship With Alexis Bellino

Bellino is currently dating RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Beador shared she was perplexed that Janssen was in a relationship with another RHOC personality in a December 2023 E! News interview.

“I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?” asked Beador.

She also stated that she found the situation particularly painful because Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino, had a lawsuit against her.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit. I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that,” stated Beador.

Alexis Bellino Spoke About John Janssen & Shannon Beador in a November 2023 Interview

Before Bellino confirmed she was romantically involved with Janssen, she mentioned her friendship with the father of three during a November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood.

“We are good friends. And I’m glad he’s in my life, and that I met him,” said the mother of three.

She also noted that she does not have a relationship with Beador. Bellino explained she exited RHOC before the Real for Real founder became a Bravo personality in 2014.

“I’ve never met Shannon. I’ve never said ‘Hi’ to Shannon, I’ve never filmed with Shannon, I’ve never been her friend. I don’t owe her anything. But I do not wish her ill,” shared Bellino.