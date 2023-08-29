Stassi Schroeder Criticizes Bethenny Frankel for Comments About Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder is unhappy with some comments made about her former castmate Ariana Madix during Bethenny Frankel’s three-part interview with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss on her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” in August 2023. As fans are aware, Madix has criticized Leviss following the revelation that she had an affair with her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. While recording the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” Schroeder noted that Frankel stated that she had not watched “Vanderpump Rules” besides the season 10 reunion special.

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad. It’s, like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Like Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong. Why are we trying — what is this? Trying to say ‘We weren’t that good of friends, Ariana is making so much money now, she’s still living with Sandoval,'” said Schroeder.

The “Next Level Basic” author also stated that she was frustrated that Frankel said Madix had “forgiven [Sandoval] enough to live” with him in their shared Valley Village home despite their breakup. The 35-year-old asserted that Madix staying in her house is not indicative that she has forgiven her ex-boyfriend.

“She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home.’ And Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf**** who is refusing to leave,” said Schroeder.

Ariana Madix Revealed She Is Upset With Bethenny Frankel

Madix shared she was upset with Frankel’s comments in the August 25 episode of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she does not have an issue with Frankel giving Leviss a platform to share her side of the story. The reality television personality stated, however, that “some of the things that were said, made [her] really sad [and] made [her] angry.” Madix suggested she believed that Leviss was repeating false information that Sandoval had told her during their affair.

“I understand with Rachel, I feel like she is still going along with some things that were told to her, over the last year or so from the other party in said affair and I think that made me really sad,” said Madix.

She went on to say that she thinks Frankel “should have known better” about releasing the three-part podcast episode. She also stated she is more upset about the former RHONY star’s remarks in the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast episode. Madix said she particularly had an issue with Frankel asserting that she had forgiven Sandoval.

“She said ‘Oh Ariana has forgiven him,’ I’m like ‘Why are speaking for me? First of all, I don’t know you. And you don’t know the f*** you are talking about, lady.’ So there were a lot of things said by her that I think made me more angry because I feel like she should know better,” said Madix.

Lala Kent Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Interview With Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, who has vocally criticized Leviss for her cheating scandal, stated she did not believe Frankel had Leviss’ best interest at heart when releasing the podcast episode. In the August 23 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she believed “Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again.” The reality television star went on to say that she does not believe Leviss should have given the interview as “she’s very vulnerable right now.”

“To me, she sat there and said, ‘You know what, this girl is going to be easy to manipulate because I’m Bethenny Frankel, she’s floundering. She’s going to be easy to manipulate, her story is crazy, even though she brought it upon herself. And this is going to be the perfect way for me to place her in the narrative I’m trying to,’” said Kent.

Kent also referenced that Leviss announced she would not return to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast after season 10. The mother of one stated she believed it would have been in Leviss’ best interest if she had returned to the series.

“She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” said the “Give Them Lala” author.

While recording the third part of the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast episode, Leviss stated that Kent “reached out to [her] on Instagram” to hear her out following her cheating scandal. The 28-year-old suggested she did not respond to Kent’s message and stated that she did not trust the “Give Them Lala” author. Leviss also said she was aware Kent wanted her to continue starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”