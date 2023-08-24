VPR Alum Says Tom Sandoval Is Getting Paid ‘Life-Changing Money’ for Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series in 2020, shared her thoughts about her former castmate Raquel Leviss‘ interview with Bethenny Frankel of “The Real Housewives of New York City” fame. In the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Schroeder noted that Leviss spoke about the aftermath of her affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, on a three-part episode of Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” The “Next Level Basic” author also referenced that Leviss asserted that she would not be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10 in the final part of Frankel’s podcast episode, released on August 18. Schroeder shared she believed the 28-year-old should come back to the Bravo franchise. She stated that Sandoval has made a significant amount of money for the show’s upcoming eleventh season, despite his cheating scandal.

“Sandoval is getting paid for season 11, a lot of money, a lot of money, a lot, life-changing money, you guys, like, a lot. [Leviss] can’t get a job and is not going to have her story told on the next season,” asserted the former Bravo star.

She also stated that Leviss “is so far on the outside, getting nothing from this,” while Sandoval is greatly benefiting from the situation.

She also suggested that she has found it jarring that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast has filmed with Sandoval following his affair.

“I’m just saying from the outside of, like, just like as a spectator, like, looking at social media, or whatever, I think it’s strange to see Sandoval back in the mix,” said Schroeder.

The 35-year-old clarified that she has not asked her former castmates how they feel about the situation or if they have forgiven Sandoval.

“I actually haven’t really talked to my friends about this. Like I haven’t ask,” said Schroeder. “But from the outside, when you just like see photos of them all filming together, it’s weird to see. Like whoa, like, so we’ve all been like fighting this fight and been, like, waving the flag, do you know what I mean? And now you guys are just, like, filming with him, hanging out with him, taking photos with him. It’s weird to see.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About Their Relationship With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay commented on filming with Sandoval in a July 2023 Amazon Live. She stated that she was shocked to learn that she had to privately do a “meditation healing sort of thing” with Sandoval while they were on a cast trip in Tahoe for season 11. She explained that she believed she was going to meditate with her husband, Brock Davies. However, Davies opted to go golfing on the day they attended a meditation session.

Shay, who ended her friendship with Sandoval following his affair, stated that she found the situation “emotionally draining.”

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation, healing sort of thing, it was very uncomfortable, it’s going to make good TV, I can tell you that. We were not expecting to be paired together,” said Shay.

During the July 21 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies admitted that he “miss[es] his friendship with Tom Sandoval.” He clarified that he does not approve of Sandoval’s decision to be unfaithful in his nearly decade-long relationship with Madix.

“Do I miss our friendship? Yes. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no. And so we’ve got to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again,” said Davies.

Lala Kent Discussed Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Lala Kent teased information about the show’s upcoming 11th season in an August 2023 Amazon Live. She stated that “it is a strange dynamic” among her co-stars following Sandoval and Leviss’ cheating scandal. She also shared that she is “in a very strange place where [she is] trying to heal and not project [her] experience onto everybody that [she] see[s].”

“I am trying to practice being a little more forgiving, light-hearted, understanding. That is not a place I have always been super comfortable in,” said Kent.