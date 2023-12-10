Tom Sandoval Shares Reason He Wasn’t Involved in Ex & Lala Kent’s Romantic Encounter

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared details about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix‘s romantic encounter with their castmate, Lala Kent, which was mentioned in the show’s 7th season.

While recording the December 7 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Sandoval reiterated that he did not join in the situation between Kent and Madix. He stated that he picked up Kent and Madix after they spent the day drinking together. He suggested he was perplexed when Kent initiated the interaction in the car. Sandoval also said he did not feel compelled to be involved in the encounter as he was “overly caffeinated” and “not in the best shape.”

“I wasn’t very sexually active during that time either. And I didn’t feel sexy. And I wasn’t about to have like anybody see me naked at that point of time,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval also suggested that he was encouraged to be a part of the encounter.

“It was like, ‘Why don’t you do this and do this?’ And then I was just like ‘I can’t.’ And then we pull into our garage and it was like ugly overhead lighting … Like really bad. Like parking garage lighting. Yuck. Like if you don’t feel sexy, and you’re overly caffeinated. And you’re hungry. I wanted to go get a drink,” said Sandoval.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Encounter With Ariana Madix in 2019

Kent spoke about her encounter with Madix in an April 2019 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.” She stated that she and Madix drank a copious amount of alcohol during a day out together.

“We were in Tom’s car. And at this point, I was like f*** it. She looks good tonight,” said Kent.

Madix also stated that she wanted Sandoval to participate in the interaction.

“Obviously, Lala is super hot. So I was like, ‘Are we three going to — because that sounds f***** great,” said Madix.

In the same “Vanderpump Aftershow” episode, Sandoval stated he found the situation frustrating. He explained that he had just leased a car before give his then-girlfriend and Kent a ride.

“Lala and Ariana had been drinking all day. And I was just like, ‘Dude, I want to drop you guys off.’ I want to have a beer. I’ve had a f****** day,” said Sandoval.

Lala Kent Came to Tom Sandoval’s Defense at the 2023 BravoCon

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Madix broke up with Sandoval after she discovered he had cheated on her with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023. During BravoCon 2023, Sandoval did not receive a warm welcome from audience members. After he was repeatedly booed during a “Vanderpump Rules” panel, an audience member asked why he has continued to be a Bravo star following his cheating scandal.

Kent, who has heavily criticized Sandoval for his affair, came to his defense. The mother of one applauded Sandoval for continuing to attend public events.

“He’s sitting in front of ya’ll while ya’ll boo him. I have to be honest, if I were in his position, I’d tell ya’ll to go f*** off,” said Kent.

While speaking to Us Weekly during BravoCon 2023, Kent explained why she decided to speak out on the treatment Sandoval had received.

“I felt like it was enough. I don’t know if it was really directly for Sandoval. It was just like we can’t keep doing this. We’ve got to move on,” said Kent.

In a November 2023 Amazon Live, Kent stated that she believed Madix “was probably annoyed with [her]” for defending her ex-boyfriend. She said, however, Madix understands that she does not consider Sandoval a friend.

“I know that Ariana knows me. And sometimes I have to remind her, ‘Even though I say these things, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to invite him to Christmas dinner, it doesn’t mean I’m checking in on him. Like, you are my friend. I will always be honest with you. And I will always support you. I am not blind to what you have gone through.’ So I feel like we’re in a really great place,” said Kent.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 airs January 2024 on Bravo.